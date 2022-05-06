Will Cain on 'Fox & Friends': DeSantis has 'changed the equation' for woke corporations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has changed the "one-way street" corporations used to protest local politics, Will Cain argued Friday on "Fox & Friends." The co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" said DeSantis pushing back against Disney has changed the cost of being political for many companies.

WILL CAIN: I think that for years, corporations have had a one-way street to protest in favor of woke politics. The NBA protesting the bathroom bill, the trans bathroom bill some years ago. And we've seen it numerous times, often in sports, when it comes to these state policies. Governor Ron DeSantis changed that one-way street. He said, OK, fine, you want to play politics, then we can play as well. You don't get the benefit of our political and governmental policy. So, you know, Hollywood gets tax breaks in a lot of states to come in and film their movies. And if they want to get involved in the politics of those particular states, I don't think they should plan on filming movies in Texas or in Georgia and getting favorable tax breaks. They may be able to count on it, but Ron DeSantis has changed that equation. So all of a sudden, I think any corporation, any industry that says let's get political has to understand the cost of getting political.

