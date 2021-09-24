Florida AG rips judge's 'disgusting' ruling against state's ban on sanctuary cities

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody harshly criticized a federal judge’s recent ruling that blocked the state’s ban on sanctuary cities. On "Fox & Friends," Moody called the ruling "nonsensical" and warned that it may threaten the safety of Americans.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law in 2019 as a key priority. U.S. Judge Beth Bloom, however, struck down portions of the law Tuesday, stating it is racially motivated and that there was no evidence to explain why the law was needed to reduce crime.

In Bloom’s decision, she wrote that anti-immigrant hate groups helped to guide the sponsor of the bill.

She wrote: "Allowing anti-immigrant hate groups that overtly promote xenophobic, nationalist, racist ideologies to be intimately involved in a bill’s legislative process is a significant departure from procedural norms."

Moody, however, maintained that the accusation is "nonsense."

"We repeatedly see judges across the country that may not personally agree with laws and will make findings and rulings, which I believe are baseless and not grounded in law, to follow along what they personally believe the law should be," she said.

Moody emphasized that the judge’s ruling is "tying the hands" of Florida leadership and law enforcement.

"We have fought to ensure that Florida is a rule-of-law state, that we do everything within our power to protect our citizens and ensure law enforcement hands aren't tied in removing folks that are here illegally, that are criminals that need to be deported for the safety of our communities," Moody said.

"To see a judge come in and, again, tie our hands. It’s disgusting. And I think it undermines the security and safety and stability of this state and our country as a whole."

Moody said her lawyers will continue to fight in court against this ruling and others involving immigration policy.

"We’re having to fight from both sides," she said. "But I can tell you, Governor DeSantis and I will continue to do so in court with every ounce of energy and passion that we have."