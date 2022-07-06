Five of the most incendiary attacks on Supreme Court following Roe, gun, EPA rulings: ‘We have to raise hell’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the U.S. Supreme Court nears the end of its term with a slew of major rulings on abortion, gun rights and environmental regulation, media personalities have doubled down on their provocative rhetoric questioning the legitimacy of the Court.

Prominent liberal figures first began engaging in inflammatory remarks back in early May when an opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade made its way into the hands of the media. The draft essentially mirrored the official ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last month, sparking nationwide protests and questions about abortion rights in states across the country.

Public pressure on the Supreme Court continued to build after a 6-3 ruling that struck down a New York law that required special circumstances in order to acquire a concealed handgun in public. The court ruled that the Constitution provides a right to keep and bear arms outside of one’s home. Second Amendment advocates cheered, while many left-wing figures claimed it would exacerbate rising crime.

Left-wing journalists and Twitter users also erupted after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a former Washington high school football coach who was fired for reciting prayer in view of students and family on the field. The court determined the man was engaging in personal religious observance protected under the free exercise and free speech clauses of the First Amendment. Critics decried the ruling, claiming it was eroding the separation between church and state.

Another major ruling saw the Supreme Court rein in the power of the Environmental Protection Agency, asserting that rules not explicitly given to the government agency in the Constitution must be voted on and passed in Congress. Again, the media lamented the decision, calling it a major blow to environmental activists and the country’s ability to combat climate change.

Samantha Bee urges viewers to ‘raise hell’ after SCOTUS rulings

In a heated monologue on her TBS show "Full Frontal," host Samantha Bee sounded the alarm on conservatives, claiming they would "not rest" until they come for all rights in the U.S.

"We have to raise hell in our cities, in Washington, in every restaurant Justice [Samuel] Alito eats at for the rest of his life. Because if Republicans have made our lives' hell, it’s time to return the favor," she added.

In May, the far-left comedian claimed the Supreme Court cared more about a "cluster of cells" than "actual people," and predicted women would "die" as a result of it. She used a number of expletives throughout her remarks.

She later played a video clip of various Republican lawmakers criticizing the protests that took place outside a number of the justices' homes following the leaked draft opinion.

"Pardon me, but in my civilest way possible, may I humbly request that you f--- the f--- off?" Bee said. "How dare Republicans demand civility as they strip away our civil rights?"

MSNBC segment blames Highland Park mass shooting on SCOTUS

In one eyebrow-raising MSNBC segment, Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks, during an appearance on "The ReidOut," blamed the tragic Highland Park mass shooting on Monday on the Supreme Court’s adherence to the Constitution.

"We are now living in that world too, and we have brought it on ourselves. We can’t say, oops, it’s the Russians’ fault, they shouldn’t have invaded us. Or oops, this is Al-Qaeda. This is us. This is 100% us, and it’s because we are essentially slaves to a document that was written more than 230 years ago by a tiny group of White slave-owning men," Brooks told host Joy Reid.

She added that all the Supreme Court’s recent decisions are in reference to the "ancient document," which she asserted is "causing enormous problems" and "enormous tragedies."

"The ReidOut" has repeatedly criticized the Supreme Court through the year. In April, Reid herself labeled the Supreme Court as a "pro-just White Christian Court" for taking up cases involving religious freedom.

Media peddles debunked story about Justice Clarence Thomas

Justice Clarence Thomas has been the recipient of endless criticism since his appointment to the Supreme Court in 1991, with media figures occasionally resorting to racial attacks on the second-ever African-American Supreme Court Justice. Thomas has been referred to as "Uncle Clarence," has had his marriage to a white woman weaponized against him, and has seen prominent celebrities, politicians and entertainment personalities direct expletives at him.

The latest attack on Thomas saw several outlets push the false narrative that he peddled a debunked COVID-19 vaccine theory that purports the vaccination is created using aborted fetal issue.

In 2021, a group of anonymous healthcare workers filed a lawsuit against the state claiming that taking the vaccine would violate their religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court declined to take up the case, but Thomas, along with Justices Neil Gorsuch and Alito, released a dissenting opinion criticizing the decision for ignoring religious exemptions. Thomas included a description of the healthcare workers’ belief that some COVID vaccines were developed using aborted fetal cells in his dissent.

Yet, Politico, NBC, Axios, USA Today and The Daily Beast initially pushed the claim that Thomas himself was a supporter of this theory, rather than relaying the words of another.

Politico’s report was titled "Clarence Thomas suggests COVID vaccines are developed using cells of ‘aborted children.’" The article was also shared on Politico’s Twitter account and was later corrected.

Axios reported with a mostly similar title: "Clarence Thomas suggests COVID vaccines are created with cells from ‘aborted children.’" However, an earlier version of the headline read, "Clarence Thomas suggests COVID vaccines are made with 'aborted children.'" An editor's note at the bottom of the article said, "The headline and lead of this story have been updated to note Thomas was referencing cells of ‘aborted children’ in his dissent."

Media celebrates Fourth of July with attacks on SCOTUS

Independence Day saw the media use the holiday as the launching pad for numerous political rants on the state of rights in America and the Supreme Court’s culpability.

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson released a piece comparing abortion seekers to slaves attempting to flee.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times editorial board claimed that conservatives and the Supreme Court were putting the U.S. in "jeopardy" and are threatening the country’s freedom. The board concluded the piece by proclaiming that putting a stop to the Supreme Court is actually an "act of patriotism."

That morning, NPR, which once engaged in an annual reading of the Declaration of Independence, scrapped the yearly tradition. Instead, it held a discussion on the meaning of "equality" throughout the years. NPR promoted the podcast discussion with a tweet declaring that constitutional rights were "under attack" by the Supreme Court and "authoritarian" figures.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner offered his own stark prediction on the Fourth of July, arguing that desegregation and privacy rights could evaporate because of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Media claims SCOTUS ruling on EPA will end the world

Following its late June ruling that curbed the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation powers, some declared the Supreme Court a "threat" to all life on earth.

"Run out of words to describe this court, but, among other things, it's now a threat to the planet," tweeted MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes in response to the ruling.

"The Supreme Court is a clear and present danger to all human life on Earth," The Prospect Managing Editor Ryan Cooper similarly wrote.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman also chimed in.

"Undoing Roe is awful. Kneecapping environmental regulation is existential. This Supreme Court has just come down on the side of civilizational collapse," he wrote.

Tech website Gizmodo was perhaps the most transparent in its feelings about the Supreme Court, with the headline, "The Supreme Court Just F---ed the Planet."

Similar talking points were pushed by New Republic climate reporter Kate Arnoff, former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather, and ABC White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillepsie and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.