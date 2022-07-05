Chicago Mayor Lightfoot denounces 'toxicity in public discourse' days after shouting 'F--- Clarence Thomas!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is attempting to strike a more civil tone just days after cursing out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Lightfoot decried attacks on police officers in her city, suggesting it's a sign of people "losing respect for the institutions of our democracy."

"That says to me that the people who are acting so brazenly have no not only no respect for themselves, but they don't have respect for the institution like the police department, who men and women every single day on every watch, are literally risking life and limb for our safety," Lightfoot said.

"But toxicity in our public discourse is a thing that I think we should all be concerned about, right?" Lightfoot added.

After alluding to the horrific massacre in the north Chicago suburb of Highland Park that resulted in seven deaths and over 30 injured at a Fourth of July parade, Lightfoot stressed the importance of "community" and urged residents to "respect" each other and "focus on what brings us together and not what tears us apart."

"That's the thing I think that concerns me the most about what we're seeing, really over the arc of these last two years- I get it. People are angry. They are frustrated. And they're fearful," Lightfoot said. "But we can't let those things mean that we lose sight of each other's humanity. We've got to find a common sense and a purpose."

"Every single person has a role to play in healing the wounds that are plaguing us in our country. And I just pray every single day that each of us will stand up and have that bravery of self and soul to do what is right in this moment. Because we desperately need that kind of healing," she later said.

This is quite the turnaround from the profane attack she leveled towards Justice Thomas at a Pride event in Chicago just days ago.

The mayor began by saying, "If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence." Someone then yells at the mayor from the audience to which she replies, "Thank you. F--- Clarence Thomas. He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights – our right to marry – our right to have children – our right to live."

Lightfoot, Chicago's first openly gay mayor, was enraged at Justice Thomas for suggesting that last week’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade should be a prelude to overturning gay marriage.

In May, following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that singled the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Lightfoot offered a stark warning.

"To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms," Lightfoot tweeted.

She also wrote, "We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!"