Five contestants emerge from 90 days of total isolation to face Gutfeld's real-vs-fake news challenge

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After months cut off from the outside world, five new contestants are being thrown back into reality, forced to quickly separate fact from fiction for a shot at $50,000.

"I've locked up five players for 90 days with no cell phones, no live television, and no internet," Fox News' Greg Gutfeld said, kicking off a brand-new season of his hit game show "What Did I Miss?"

"They missed every headline, every scandal, basically all the good stuff that I live for, so why did they agree to 90 days off the grid? It's simple... money."

Gutfeld returned to Fox Nation on Monday for the premiere of the high-stakes game show’s second season, where contestants emerge from months of total isolation to test their ability to distinguish real news from fake headlines.

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Like the first season, players from across the country were sent to a remote location in upstate New York shortly after Thanksgiving, remaining completely cut off until after Valentine’s Day before facing a world they hadn’t seen in months.

"Can they tell fact from fiction... or did they just spend three months locked in a remote farmhouse for nothing?" Gutfeld teased.

The last time contestants saw the news, major global and political developments, including ongoing international conflicts and high-profile scandals, had yet to unfold.

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Israeli hostages were still in Gaza and the chaos surrounding the multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal had yet to fully unravel in Minnesota.

"It's wild what can happen in just 90 days," Gutfeld said.

"But our players... they've missed every second of all this beautiful breaking news."

Tasked with vetting contestants before their time in isolation, Fox News contributor Kat Timpf and comedian Jamie Lissow inspected their belongings, opening suitcases and using handheld scanners to ensure no outside communication devices made it in.

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Some tried to sneak in smartphones, while another contestant attempted to hide banned items. However, nothing made it past the inspection.

With contestants fully cut off from the outside world, the focus now shifts to Gutfeld and the challenge awaiting them on the other side.

"Against all logic, people volunteered to do this crazy game show again," Gutfeld previously said of the show's return.

"And the only thing standing between them and victory is me."

Additional episodes of "What Did I Miss?" will be available for streaming beginning May 4 and May 11.

To stream the latest episodes, subscribe to Fox Nation.