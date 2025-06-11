Behind the scenes of Pete Hegseth’s intense confirmation battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard faced immense scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers during their cabinet confirmation hearings — and now Fox Nation subscribers can witness how these hearings for these candidates unfolded like never before.

In the second season of "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback," viewers will find themselves embroiled in the drama of Hegseth and Gabbard’s intense confirmation hearings, which commenced in November 2024 after President Donald Trump's election victory and extended into the first 100 days of the new administration.

Hegseth previously was a ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host and author before Trump nominated him for the coveted position.

Following a tense hearing on Capitol Hill, viewers can see the moment Hegseth's Republican colleagues congratulated him, as shown briefly on ‘Fox & Friends.’

"You surrounded us with a great team, and we fought back. We knew what they were coming with, and we didn't let them beat us," Hegseth is shown telling Trump over the phone in the new episode.



Gabbard is a U.S. Army veteran and former congressional representative who became a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. However, she left the Democratic Party in 2022 and endorsed Trump, solidifying her political shift.



"There's nobody like her for this job," Trump says of Gabbard. "This was an easy one for me."

Viewers can now stream two new episodes, with an additional two dropping on June 18.

The first season of the show detailed earlier moments of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, including episodes focused on his survival of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and his infamous debate with then-President Joe Biden on CNN. Those episodes are also available to stream now.

