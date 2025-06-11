Expand / Collapse search
Behind the scenes of Pete Hegseth’s intense confirmation battle

"The Art of the Surge: The Confirmation Clash" is streaming now on Fox Nation

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
Published
New episode of Fox Nation show breaks down Hegseth, Gabbard confirmation hearings Video

New episode of Fox Nation show breaks down Hegseth, Gabbard confirmation hearings

‘Fox & Friends’ co-hosts discuss new episodes of ‘The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback,’ now streaming on Fox Nation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard faced immense scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers during their cabinet confirmation hearings — and now Fox Nation subscribers can witness how these hearings for these candidates unfolded like never before.

In the second season of "Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback," viewers will find themselves embroiled in the drama of Hegseth and Gabbard’s intense confirmation hearings, which commenced in November 2024 after President Donald Trump's election victory and extended into the first 100 days of the new administration.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense Secretary, gives a thumbs-up

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense Secretary, gives a thumbs-up as he walks with his wife Jennifer Hegseth, left, to meet with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Hegseth previously was a ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-host and author before Trump nominated him for the coveted position.

Following a tense hearing on Capitol Hill, viewers can see the moment Hegseth's Republican colleagues congratulated him, as shown briefly on ‘Fox & Friends.’

"You surrounded us with a great team, and we fought back. We knew what they were coming with, and we didn't let them beat us," Hegseth is shown telling Trump over the phone in the new episode.

THE TOP 5 MOMENTS FROM PETE HEGSETH'S SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING

Gabbard is a U.S. Army veteran and former congressional representative who became a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. However, she left the Democratic Party in 2022 and endorsed Trump, solidifying her political shift.

"There's nobody like her for this job," Trump says of Gabbard. "This was an easy one for me."

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. ((AP Photo/John McDonnell))

HEGSETH WAS 'INCREDIBLY TALENTED, BATTLE-PROVEN LEADER,' MILITARY EVALUATIONS SHOW

Viewers can now stream two new episodes, with an additional two dropping on June 18.

The first season of the show detailed earlier moments of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, including episodes focused on his survival of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and his infamous debate with then-President Joe Biden on CNN. Those episodes are also available to stream now. 

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.