Greg Gutfeld tests contestants on spotting real news headlines after three months in complete isolation

After spending three months isolated without contact with the outside world, four individuals will attempt to win thousands by figuring out what actually happened during their seclusion.

In a three-part game show series for Fox Nation, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld will challenge the unaware contestants to separate real headlines from fake ones with a prize of $50,000 on the line.

"Real news or fake news? Can they tell fact from fiction?" Gutfeld asked in a promo clip for Fox Nation's "Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?"

"Or did they just spend three months locked in a remote farmhouse for nothing? Only one contestant will win big. And there's no reward for losing."

GREG GUTFELD TO TEST CONTESTANTS ON REAL VERSUS FAKE HEADLINES AFTER THREE MONTHS IN ISOLATION ON FOX NATION

Beginning on Monday, Gutfeld will host the three-part game show series for Fox Nation entitled, "Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?"

The first episode will air May 12 with one episode dropping per day.

Gutfeld, who already hosts the No. 1 late night show "Gutfeld!" and co-hosts cable’s most-watched program "The Five," will add the Fox Nation game show to his busy schedule.

"This is quite possibly the strangest game show ever created. Can you imagine being completely cut off from the news for three whole months? No headlines. No hot takes. No scandals. No Gutfeld. I know, unimaginable," he joked.

Since Inauguration Day, contestants have been in complete isolation in a remote farmhouse in upstate New York from January 20 through April 13.

When they reenter society, contestants must figure out what’s real news and what’s fake as they face wild headlines, twisted stories, and surprise guests.

"The last time our player saw the news, drones were still swarming above New Jersey. Elon only had 12 kids. And we were still spending millions of dollars on sex changes for boys to help them to get into women's sports," Gutfeld said.

"It's wild what can happen in 90 days when you give the greatest living American president a popular mandate, control of all three branches of government, and a giant MAGA flamethrower labeled for use in Washington only."

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

The four players will compete in front of a live audience and a panel featuring "Gutfeld!" regulars Kat Timpf and Jamie Lissow.

"One of us, me or Kat, will try to convince them it's true, and the other one will try to convince them that the story is false. We'll be there basically to mislead, confuse, and just make up whatever we want. A lot of people call this also being my ex-wife," Lissow added.

Only one contestant will win the prize — and return to reality a champion. Join Fox Nation today to find out the winner of "Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?"

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood contributed to this report.