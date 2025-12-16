Expand / Collapse search
NC county dissolves library board after vote to keep kids transgender-themed picture book

Randolph County officials voted 3-2 to remove trustees who kept 'Call Me Max' children's book

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
A library board of trustees in North Carolina has been dissolved after the board voted to keep a picture book about a transgender boy. 

On Dec. 8, the Randolph County commissioners voted 3-2 to remove the Randolph County Public Library’s board of trustees. 

The library’s board voted 5-2 in October to keep "Call Me Max," a book about a transgender boy, on the shelves.

NORTH CAROLINA LAWMAKER ACCUSES SCHOOL OFFICIALS OF VIOLATING PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL IN FIERY HEARING

person-at-library-shelves

A library board of trustees in North Carolina has been dissolved after the board voted to keep a picture book about a transgender boy. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Part of the book's second chapter reads, "On the first day of school, the teacher called out our names. ‘Emory?’ ‘Here!’ ‘Stella?’ ‘Me!’"

"I raised my hand when she got to my name," the child, who wants to be called "Max," muses. "She looked at me. And then at the list of names. And then back at me again."

The child says, "I wondered if she thought my name didn’t make sense for me. I felt that way too."

"Can you call me Max?" the child in the book asks. "Max is the boy in my favorite book. She nodded and wrote it down. (I won’t tell you what my old name was. That’s private.)"

VIRGINIA PARENTS FACE $125K BOND PAYMENT TO CONTINUE CONTROVERSIAL TRANSGENDER LOCKER ROOM CASE

person-reading

"Call Me Max" is authored by trans writer Kyle Lukoff, and the Amazon description of the book calls it "a sweet and age-appropriate introduction to what it means to be transgender." (iStock)

"Call Me Max" is authored by trans writer Kyle Lukoff, and the Amazon description of the book calls it "a sweet and age-appropriate introduction to what it means to be transgender." 

The Randolph County Public Library and the Randolph County commissioners did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Library books stacked

On Dec. 8, the Randolph County commissioners voted 3-2 to remove the Randolph County Public Library’s board of trustees. (iStock)

