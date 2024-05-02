Fired CNN contributor says he told his kid to join anti-Israeli campus protests and ‘tear some s--- up'

CUNY professor and disgraced former CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill encouraged anti-Israel college students – and his own kid – to continue their raucous protests on campus on Wednesday.

In an interview with The Blaze host Jason Whitlock, Hill expressed solidarity with the demonstrators and agitators, saying that he has told his own child to join their peers and "tear some s--- up" on campus, just as long as they stay focused on their studies.

Hill's words come as the chaotic and violence-prone anti-Israel protests on college campuses have spread nationwide and become even more intense, featuring police clashing with agitators, hundreds of arrests, and even the injury of multiple Jewish students.

Hill, an Al Jazeera host, told Whitlock that he’s fine with the protests that have been occurring, stating, "So, to me, at the end of the day, no problem, no problem at all with disruption."

He expressed there should be some limits to what agitators are doing, but added that people should be made "uncomfortable" by their demonstrations.

"Again, you don’t have to tear up the whole university, but making the university uncomfortable is exactly what you are supposed to do," he said.

"And I’m a parent of a college student, you know what I'm saying? I'm okay with it. Get your grades done, but tear some s--- up, too," he told Whitlock, who laughed in response, apparently shocked at the notion.

Hill has been a longtime critic of Israel. Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, the commentator appeared to rationalize the attack while giving a speech at a pro-Palestinian protest at Philadelphia City Hall.

During the event, he said, "As much as the news media wants you to think that history started on Oct. 7, the Palestinian people have been catching hell for over 100 years."

"For a hundred years, there’s been a settler-colonial project! For 75 years there’s been ethnic cleansing! We gotta tell the truth about that!" he added.

In response to Hill, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated at the time, "Marc Lamont Hill’s comments attempting to justify Hamas’s brutal and barbaric terror attack on innocent Israeli civilians are despicable. Let’s be clear: Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization hell-bent on killing Jews."

Hill was fired from CNN in 2018 after he called for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea," an expression widely seen as a declaration for the elimination of Israel, during a speech at the United Nations.

At the time, Hill denied he was calling for Israel’s destruction, saying he was talking "about the need to return to the pre-1967 borders, to give full rights to Palestinian citizens of Israel, and to allow right of return."

"No part of this is a call to destroy Israel. It’s absurd on its face," he claimed in response to the backlash.