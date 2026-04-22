Fetterman says Democrats have forgotten Iran is 'the real enemy' as war powers deadline approaches

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Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman blasted his own party on Tuesday, accusing Democrats and the American media of undermining U.S. efforts to topple the Iranian regime.

"Iran must be so excited by the American media and the Democratic Party," Fetterman said on "Hannity."

"It’s like, as long as we can hang on... more and more people continue to vote against the Trump administration."

Fetterman's remarks come as Democrats ramp up a pressure campaign to check the president's authority and bring the Trump administration's action against the Mideast adversary to a close.

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The Pennsylvania Democrat has repeatedly broken with his party on Israel and the Iran war, arguing that Washington must remain focused on preventing the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"I'm the only Democrat effectively left in Congress to support Epic Fury," Fetterman said.

"It's almost as if we've forgotten, on the Democratic side, that the real enemy, the real threat, the real danger is Iran and its proxies too."

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He noted the approaching 60-day deadline to terminate unauthorized military action under the War Powers Resolution.

"Why can we be this close and allow them to acquire a nuclear bomb?" he asked.

"That's my real concern, and I don't ever want to be on the wrong side of history to say, 'I'm going to walk away from it...' I've supported it [the operation] the entire time, and I don't know where the votes are going to be. If it takes two or three on the Republican side, I don't know, but I'm going to say where my vote is, because I'm firmly on the side of Israel, I'm firmly on this side of [opposing Iran]."

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He proceeded to criticize members of the left for neglecting to mention eight Iranian women allegedly slated to be executed at the hands of the regime

"People on the left aren't talking about that. Why aren't they protesting that Iran's about to hang women in Iran? They are the evil regime..." he said.

"We are at a very important inflection point in the Middle East," he continued.

"That's why I'm going to continue to support this, because Iran can't ever acquire a nuclear bomb. That's not a radical idea for the Democratic Party... Until you're... [willing] to even do anything about it, then those are empty words. We should be firmly on this side to hold Iran fully accountable."

President Trump recently implored Iran to release the women ahead of additional talks in Pakistan. Iranian officials have denied that the women are facing the death penalty, however.