Feds violating Tennessee's rights under 10th Amendment by moving migrant kids: Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "America Reports" on Friday that the federal government is violating Tennessee's rights under 10th Amendment by moving migrant children into the state without notice, and transferring costs to state and local governments.

TENNESSEE LAWMAKERS ALARMED BY REPORTS WHITE HOUSE SECRETLY FLYING MIGRANT CHILDREN INTO STATE

MARSHA BLACKBURN: They should be flying these children back to their families in their home countries because these are children that have been traumatized making this journey, as they have been under the cartels, as they have made this journey; the cartels and the coyotes.

Secondly, this is a violation of Tennessee's 10th Amendment, right. No one was notified; not your state, your federal, your local officials. And no one knew that this was happening. And see what they are doing with having had a half-million already apprehended at the border this year, and they're from 160 different countries, what they are trying to do is make it appear the border is under control. So they are flying them without anyone's awareness and in different areas, bussing them to cities and shelters or to people that are supposedly going to be their sponsors.

But what we do know is this. The cartels are making a lot of money right now, more money off of human trafficking, sex trafficking, labor gangs than they are making off of the drugs and the drug trafficking. This needs to stop right now. It is not fair to the taxpayers who are footing the bill for what happens from the time someone approaches one of our Border Patrol at the border.

They are paying for these individuals to be flown to cities. And it's going to be your local governments and your state governments that are going to pay for education, health care, housing, child services. So the federal government is transferring this to your state and local governments.