FDA officials have 'abandoned their food obligations' to the US: Radio show host Vince Coglianese

Vince Coglianese says they are instead 'so obsessed with drugs'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Questions surround US food supply

Radio show host Vince Coglianese criticizes the FDA’s role in maintaining the food supply on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Radio show host Vince Coglianese claimed that Food and Drug Administration officials have "abandoned their food obligations to the United States" Friday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"They're so obsessed with drugs, they've abandoned their food obligations to the United States," he told host Tucker Carlson. "And the nation's food supply becomes imperiled by those actions. So, whatever is happening here, there's negligence."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR COULD CRIPPLE THE FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN, BUT AMERICA'S FARMERS CAN HELP

Coglianese shared a Politico report that former FDA commissioners "are concerned that they've completely abandoned" the food side to the agency. The ex-commissioners told Politico that the agency's drug component receives all attention, money and resources, Coglianese said.

"And it's all in pushing the vaccines into people's arms," he added.

"I think they've done enough for Pfizer's share price," Carlson said. "Let's move on to protecting the population."

Carlson noted that in just the last month, more than a dozen food processing plants in the United States have been disabled, and more than 27 million turkeys and chickens in the country have been destroyed due to a bird flu epidemic.

Coglianese said it is President Biden's "obligation" to explain why the plants have been disabled.

He said he would ask Biden, "How many of these events have occurred? How much of the nation's food supply depends on the plants that were disabled? How much has this increased the costs of the food products that you're buying inside of your supermarket? Is Joe Biden himself even aware of this?"

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.