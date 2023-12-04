FBI's 'attack on pro-life Catholics' is what you get in Biden's America, Jim Jordan warns

Growing bombshell allegations that at least one FBI field office monitored Catholics simply bears out the sentiment of President Biden's 2022 Philadelphia address, in which he stood in front of Independence Hall and declared "MAGA Republicans" a "threat to democracy," Rep. Jim Jordan told FOX News.

Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, extrapolated on a report his panel released Monday on the FBI's apparent plan to monitor Catholics out of its Richmond, Virginia, office for any suspected domestic terrorism.

FOX News learned earlier Monday from the House Government Weaponization Committee that the FBI interviewed both a priest and choir director despite documentation showing "no legitimate basis" for the memorandum that would insert the Feds into churches.

Jordan, who chairs both panels, had previously probed the idea that the FBI would categorize some Catholics as potential domestic terrorists.

On "Hannity," Jordan said FBI officials previously claimed the issue only occurred in Richmond, but has since found out the "attack on pro-life Catholics" was more expansive.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has testified that once headquarters learned of the memo, his office ordered its immediate recission and withdrawal.

Jordan, however, said Monday the issue itself and its reported expanding net is believable and par for the course – pointing to how the FBI raided the home of Kintnersville, Pennsylvania, pro-life activist Mark Houck and arrested him in front of his family on a case relating to behavior outside a Philadelphia abortion clinic that Pennsylvania authorities previously declined to prosecute.

"When that [federal] case goes to court, Mark Houck wins," Jordan said. "Which is – that's how ridiculous this all is. So that's what our report spells out."

Jordan noted Houck had offered to turn himself in, but instead was met by the full force of the bureau: "That is not how you're supposed to operate in this great country."

He went on to reference Biden's speech before the physical birthplace of American government, where he was notably standing stern-faced against a dark-hued red background and claimed Trump-supporting Republicans "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

"Remember when Joe Biden stood in front of Independence Hall and talked about how one half of the country is fascist?" Jordan asked. "It's this whole mindset. If you're pro-life, if you're a traditional Catholic, somehow you're radical, somehow you're an extremist."

"This is part of the Justice Department that said, if you're a mom and dad going to a school board meeting, you're an extremist as well… this is what's so scary."

Jordan added that the FBI's behavior continues to make the case against funding the eventual conclusion to a currently tense battle to relocate the bureau to a new headquarters outside the District of Columbia.

The inspector general for the General Services Administration – which handles government properties – is investigating the Biden administration's site selection for a proposed new headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland, where NASA-Goddard is also based.

Virginia officials have united in bipartisan outrage over the process, as GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have asserted Springfield, Virginia, is instead more in line with the stated criteria for an FBI relocation site, citing Virginia's established prominence in hosting other similar agencies like the CIA and Department of Defense nearby.

FOX News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.