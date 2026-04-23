FBI Director Kash Patel, New York Times clash over paper's claim its reporter was 'investigated'

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The New York Times and the FBI have had a war of words after the Gray Lady accused the agency of investigating one of its reporters, something the FBI firmly denies.

"The FBI began investigating a New York Times reporter last month after she wrote about the bureau’s director, Kash Patel, using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with government security and transportation, according to a person briefed on the matter," the Times began a report on Wednesday.

Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson wrote in late February how Patel's girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, has had beefed-up security, including SWAT teams escorting her on her travels. At the time, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson (no relation) told the paper Wilkins needed such security detail since, "as a direct result of her relationship with Director Patel, she is facing more than a dozen active death threats."

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In Wednesday's report, the Times alleged, "Agents interviewed the girlfriend, queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether Ms. Williamson broke federal stalking laws, the person said."

"Those actions prompted concerns among some Justice Department officials who saw the inquiry as retaliation for an article that Mr. Patel and his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, did not like, and who determined there was no legal basis to proceed with the investigation, according to the person briefed on the matter," the Times continued.

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New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn issued a statement, saying, "The FBI's attempt to criminalize routine reporting is a blatant violation of Elizabeth’s First Amendment rights and another attempt by this administration to prevent journalists from scrutinizing its actions. It’s alarming. It’s unconstitutional. And it’s wrong."

Ben Williamson of the FBI told the Times the accusation was "false," adding, "While investigators were concerned about how the aggressive reporting techniques crossed lines of stalking, no further action regarding [Elizabeth] Williamson or the reporting was ever pursued by the FBI."

Patel adviser Erica Knight also pushed back against the allegation as the report went viral.

"Here's what actually happened: A man threatened to have Alexis Wilkins' face 'canoed by an assault rifle' after reading Williamson's article," Knight wrote. "FBI agents interviewed Alexis about the threat. They asked her about Williamson because Williamson's reporting is what set the defendant off. That is basic victim interview work in a threat case. Williamson was never personally investigated. NYT was told all of this multiple times."

"The individual who made the threats told the FBI his threats stemmed from the article penned by Ms. Williamson. This individual has been arrested and charged," she added.

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Patel himself denied the allegation during his appearance on "Hannity," stressing the Times' previous story about Wilkins' security detail "caused a direct threat of life to my girlfriend."

"And that’s not me saying that. This individual has been charged, arrested, and is in court," Patel told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday. "And he said, as a direct result of The New York Times reporting, he wanted to take a rifle and canoe my girlfriend’s face. We are going to protect not only me and my loved ones, but every American that is threatened."

A spokesperson for the Times told Fox News Digital, "The Times's reporting brings important and concerning facts to public light, and we are confident in the accuracy of our article."

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