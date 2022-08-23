Fauci says he has ‘nothing to hide,’ dismisses GOP oversight as ‘character assassination’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Anthony Fauci insisted Tuesday he has "nothing to hide" and Republicans lawmakers who have threatened to investigate him didn’t play a role in his decision to step down, accusing the GOP of "character assassination" masquerading as oversight.

Fauci announced Monday that he will leave his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as President Biden's chief medical adviser in December to "pursue the next chapter" of his career, stressing that he is "not retiring." He appeared Tuesday on CNN's soon-to-be "re-imagined" morning show "New Day" to discuss his decision.

"Republicans really, to them you are a symbol of the restrictions that came along with COVID-19. Of course, Republican lawmakers and you have clashed many times, and they are expected to take over the House this fall, potentially, and they promised to investigate you if they did," CNN’s Kaitlin Collins said before asking, "Did that have any role in your departure?"

Fauci quickly shot down the notion that Republicans have anything to do with his decision.

"Really, none at all. Not even a slight amount. I have nothing to hide. And I can defend everything I’ve done. So that doesn’t phase me or bother me. My decisions of stepping down go back well over a year," Fauci said.

"I had decided I might want to step down at the end of the Trump administration, but when President Biden was elected, one of the first things he did was to ask me to join and be his chief medical adviser, which I took as a great honor and I enthusiastically accepted. I thought that was going to last about a year that we would be having COVID behind us after a year. But obviously painfully so, that’s not the case," Fauci continued. "But having thought about that… I think we’re in a relatively good place with regard to COVID, if we utilize and implement the interventions that we have, and I just felt it was the right time, particularly since I’m still healthy and energetic and passionate about what I want to do, and I think that’s the time to move on to the next phase."

Collins then asked Fauci if he would testify if asked by Republicans.

"Sure, I certainly would consider that. But you got to remember, I believe oversight is a very important part of government structure. And I welcome it and can be productive. But what has happened up until now is more of a character assassination than it is oversight," he said. "So, sure, I would be happy to cooperate, so long as we make it something that says dignified oversight, which it should be. And not just bringing up ridiculous things and attacking my character. That’s not oversight."

Fauci has served as NIAID director for 38 years under seven presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan "on newly emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats," including HIV/AIDS and West Nile Virus. He feels the country needs to "pull together" and put the health of Americans above partisan politics.

"I’m just very disturbed by the intense divisiveness in our country," Fauci said.

"If ever there was a situation where we wanted everyone to pull together and recognize we’re dealing with common enemies which are these pathogens that cause outbreaks and already, for example, COVID killed one million Americans," Fauci said. "That is not time to have political ideation be separating us in what should be a common effort to end this, and that’s not the case. So when I reflect, I hope things improve."

Fauci said he is "fundamentally a cautious optimist" and is hopeful Americans will come together.

