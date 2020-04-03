Daughter speaks out after father tests positive for coronavirus while stuck on cruise: 'I'm completely helpless'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Kiwon Nahm and her husband Aaron Korn are pleading for help after Kiwon's father tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard a Coral Princess cruise ship for weeks.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends First" with hosts Rob Schmitt and Jillian Mele, Nahm said that her father is currently self-quarantined in his room and needs an IV but is unable to go to the infirmary because they are handling more severe patients. The physicians on the ship told her father he would have to self-hydrate instead.

"I'm completely helpless," she stated. "I'm trying to get the word out there. [There are] hundreds of Americans, thousands of passengers stranded on the sea not knowing when they'll be docking anywhere.

"There has not been enough communication with Coral Princess. When we call their corporate office, they can never let us know anything," added Nahm.

Nahm told the "Friends First" hosts that they found out the cruise ship had coronavirus cases on April 1, but they had passengers with "flu-like symptoms" in mid-March. She said she tried to convince her parents not to go on the cruise, which was supposed to end March 19.

"We tried to convince them not to go at first but they...had spent a lot of money to go and they couldn't get a refund or any kind of credit so they decided to go," Korn said. "And, you know, a week in everything was fine and all of a sudden they couldn't stop at different ports that they were supposed to."

Korn explained that while some hundred passengers were let off the ship at the scheduled end of the cruise, the border was then closed where they made port in Brazil.

"It's been another two weeks and it's been up and down for them. You know, emotionally at the beginning they were sad but then they were fine and once they got sick, it's just gotten much, much, worse," he told Schmitt and Mele. "We're in contact with them every day, but -- they just don't have the food when they need it and enough water and things like that."

Nahm and Korn have since started a petition on change.org to help shed light on their parents' situation.