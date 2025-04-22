Father of American hostage Edan Alexander calls on Trump to bring him home

The father of an American citizen taken hostage by Hamas during their barbaric Oct. 7 attacks – and held in Gaza for over 18 months – says only President Donald Trump can bring his son home.

"To President Trump, the message is really simple. You are the only one that can actually pass it over the finish line. So, use your power, your influence, and please end it," Adi Alexander told Fox News Digital.

Edan Alexander, Adi’s son, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey and enlisted in the IDF when he graduated high school in 2022. He was stationed near the Gaza border on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel – murdering, raping and kidnapping everyone in their wake. Edan was taken captive in Gaza where he has remained since then. Multiple hostage deals were proposed by Trump envoys Adam Boehler and Steve Witkoff to free Edan, all of which were rejected by Hamas.

The Palestinian terrorist group released a propaganda video of Edan on Saturday, April 12, in which he appeared gaunt and unwell. The family denied the press permission to publish the video but approved the publication of a still image.

"We saw the video so many times, and it's very, very, very tough to absorb this video. It's tough to see Edan struggling like that. He's very skinny and tired. I don't think he's in a good mental condition," Adi said.

Fifty-nine hostages, living and dead, remain in Gaza as the IDF steps up its military actions in the Strip. Hamas has ruled out any additional interim deals with Israel, saying they will only negotiate the release of all hostages in an agreement that ends the war. Hamas has repeatedly refused Israel's demand that the group demilitarize as part of a negotiated ceasefire. Adi is urging Israel and the U.S. to do everything it takes to bring his son, and all hostages, home.

"He was a great kid, you know, an athlete, a swimmer, a tall kid, very funny, just an all-American kid, found himself in this horrible situation, just unbelievable, you know, a year and a half later, we never thought that we'd be talking in the terms of years, we thought it will be weeks, months. But we now are talking in terms of years, which is sick and twisted by itself."

Despite the toll Edan’s imprisonment has taken on his family – Adi confessed that they did not observe the Jewish holiday of Passover, the Jewish holiday of liberation, this year, since they felt they had nothing to celebrate – the father felt determined to keep pushing until all the hostages were brought home.

"We have to push forward keep this issue front and center for everybody there. There is 59 hostages still in Gaza, 24 among them are living hostages… It's a humanitarian crisis. That's still ongoing, and we have to find the end to it."