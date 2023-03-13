Expand / Collapse search
Fashion designer says ex-Biden official Sam Brinton likely stole her clothes: 'What I need is justice'

Asya Idarous Khamsin reported her luggage missing in 2018

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
Fashion designer recalls seeing Sam Brinton allegedly wearing her stolen clothes: 'I was shocked'

Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Idarous Khamsin and her husband Khamsin Alkhag discuss former Biden official Sam Brinton allegedly stealing Asya's luggage in 2018 and then wearing her clothes in public on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

A Tanzanian fashion designer who lost her luggage at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2018 said she was shocked to see pictures of former Biden official Sam Brinton wearing what appeared to be her stolen clothes. 

Asya Idarous Khamsin, a fashion designer based in Houston, Texas, said she saw reports that Brinton, a former Department of Energy official, had been charged with stealing multiple pieces of luggage throughout the country and noticed that he appeared to be wearing her clothes in several photos.

"Oh, my God. I was shocked," she said Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "For more than 40 years, I work hard on my work. It's very paining [sic]." 

HOUSTON POLICE REFER INVESTIGATION OF EX-BIDEN STAFFER SAM BRINTON'S ALLEGED AIRPORT LUGGAGE THEFT TO FBI

Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Idarous Khamsin believes former Biden official Sam Brinton stole her luggage in 2018. (Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Sam Brinton faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing two suitcases at two separate airports. (Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Khamsin recalled filing a police report about her missing bag at DCA but shared she never heard anything back. Once she heard of Brinton’s charges in Dec. 2022, she explained that she filed another police report in Houston.  

"In January, somebody called me and introduced himself. And he told me he's working on my issue. But still today, I [have] nothing. I was asking myself how this person got my custom-made designs because it's one-of-a-kind and wear[sic] them without fear and display in public," she told host Tucker Carlson. 

Khamsin added that she doesn’t want to accuse Brinton of being a thief but wants some form of "justice" after the pain and suffering she has experienced. "What I need is justice now. And I believe there is justice," she said. 

Asya Idarous Khamsin (left) and her husband Khamsin Alkhag (right) speak out about Sam Brinton. (Screengrab/ Tucker Carlson Tonight)

Carlson asked her husband Khamsin Alkhag how he felt about his wife’s clothes being stolen.

"It’s paining [sic]," he responded. "This is her passion. She had been doing this for 40 years, and all of a sudden, somebody [is] running around with [her] piece of art. It's painful." 

He said he tried to help his wife find out more about the investigation into the stolen luggage, but the process has been slow and there isn’t a lot of communication from officials. "Maybe somebody outside [here] can [help]..." Alkhag said. 

Brinton faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing a suitcase worth $2,325 from a Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport baggage carousel in September. He also faces felony grand larceny charges for allegedly stealing a suitcase with a total estimate worth of $3,670 on July 6 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.  

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.