Ex-Biden official's alleged fashion theft stuns Twitter: 'Non-binary Jason Bourne strikes again'

After a fashion designer accused former Biden Energy Department official Sam Brinton of stealing her luggage she reported missing from an airport in 2018 and wearing her designs out in public, conservatives on Twitter had a field day with the shocking news.

Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin shared with Fox News Digital she had flown to Washington D.C. in 2018 to display her handmade designs in a show but was unable to participate after her bag went missing. Years later she saw reports about Brinton swiping airport luggage and noticed he was wearing her designs in several photos.

"I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018," she told Fox News Digital in an interview. "He wore my clothes, which was stolen."

The former DOE official was let go from the Biden administration late last year after being charged with stealing another woman's luggage worth $2,325 near the baggage claim area at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16.

The story fueled shocked reactions as well as jokes on Twitter.

FEMALE FASHION DESIGNER ALLEGES SAM BRINTON WORE HER CLOTHING THAT DISAPPEARED FROM AIRPORT IN 2018

Journalist Ashley Rindsberg told the designer, "I think you can now safely assume ‘lost’ means stolen."

Conservatives radio host Dana Loesch joked Brinton should start his own subscription clothing service "based on random women's suitcases," given the allegations.

"When Sam Brinton gets out of prison he could start the BRINTON BOX, a subscription-based wardrobe service based on random women’s suitcases. 'Steal their style!'"

"Non-binary Jason Bourne strikes again," physician Sai Medi joked.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh teased the former Biden official would spur a new "Me Too" movement.

"We're about to have another Me Too movement but it's just going to be women coming forward because Sam Brinton stole their clothes," he mocked.

NONBINARY FORMER BIDEN OFFICIAL SAM BRINTON ACCUSED OF SERIAL LUGGAGE THEFT RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL

Others were angered by the story development.

Former Miss Universe Iraq Sarah Idan wrote,"Omg!!!!! He literally stole your designs & then wore them for public events/red carpet to virtue signal he’s pro African-American wow.. this is a new low! So disgusted!" Idan wrote with a shocked emoji. She added, "Sorry I hope this will raise your sells at least!"

Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw tied the claims to the Biden administration's push for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies.

"Whenever the Biden Administration lectures us about DEI, I will think of this cross dresser fetishist stealing a Tanzanian woman’s luggage to wear her clothes," she tweeted, with images of Brinton appearing to wear Khamsin's clothing.

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen was also sympathetic.

"I can’t help but to laugh about this, I do however hope you get compensated for the stolen clothing," he wrote.

Several people advised the fashion designer to press charges against the alleged thief.

As of Wednesday, Brinton has not been charged with any crime related to Khamsin's claims.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.