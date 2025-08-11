Former Bravo star says Trump voters need to be banned from Mexican restaurants in profane rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Bravo reality TV star Jennifer Welch went on an expletive-filled rant demanding people who voted for President Donald Trump three times be banned from Mexican and Chinese restaurants on Thursday.

"I’ve had it with White people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to perhaps their gay hairdresser," Welch commented on her podcast "I’ve Had It."

She recalled an instance of seeing "MAGA-looking people" at a Mexican restaurant and said they had "a lot of f---ing nerve" given the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

"Frankly, I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel," Welch said. "If you want to triple Trump, if you want to browbeat DEI, if you want to browbeat gay people, you want to browbeat Black people, as you have been doing for four hundred years. And you want to browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up business earnestly and pay their taxes."

Welch continued by attacking Trump as a "teeny-weeny mushroom c--- piece of s--- Cankles McTaco Tits."

She added, "White people that triple Trumped should be banned, boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism. Get your fat a-- out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat a-- over to Cracker Barrel because nobody wants to see your f---ing smug a-- teeny-weeny, pink arm, big gut around. Nobody wants to see that s---. No one."

Her co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan said she "completely" agreed and went one step further by attacking female Trump voters.

"I want you to give up a credit card in your name," Sullivan said. "I want you to give up the bank account in your name. And I want you to be completely beholden to a man. I don't want you to work. I want you to stay home and make cornflakes from scratch for that f---er because that's what you're voting for."

She continued, "When they're talking about the golden age and 'let's make America great again,' they're talking about you having less rights than men, not be able to have a credit card, not being able to own anything in your own name. So, triple Trump country club Christian White women, you should have to forfeit those luxuries."

Both Welch and Sullivan appeared on Bravo’s "Sweet Home: Oklahoma" series in 2017.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson attacked Welch's comments as "out of touch with reality" based on Trump's "historically diverse coalition."

"Rich liberal white women love to pretend to be champions of diversity until they are confronted by diversity of thought. President Trump was elected by a historically diverse coalition of Americans from all races, religions, and orientations. As per usual this reality star is out of touch with reality," Jackson said.