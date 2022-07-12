Latest COVID variant 'sensationalized' by White House: Rand Paul

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are warning of the latest COVID-19 variant, but are declining to specify key facts about the newest iteration of the virus, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Fox News on Tuesday.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that amid warnings and renewed pressure on Americans to submit to another round of injections, the administration is noticeably mum on the severity of the new variant, or other key characteristics like transmissibility and potential for hospitalization.

In recent remarks, Fauci called for the virus to still be "taken seriously" and warned Americans who want to put the microbe "behind us" must realize it is not gone yet.

In response, Paul said Fauci and others also wrongly push for Americans to be injected for the fourth or fifth time with the same serum formulation used to combat the original Alpha strain of coronavirus.

"How come the flu vaccine changes every year and they're not willing to change this vaccine?" he said. "Now, you might have me with an argument. I'll listen to you if you tell me, 'We've got a new vaccine that actually has something to do with the current virus,'" he said.

"Omicron itself was about 90% less likely to put you in the hospital than the first variant," he added. "So if no one's telling you any information, how can you make any judgment other than the emotionalism and the sensationalism of the government?"

Paul said Americans should "discount" what Fauci, Becerra and others are warning about because they refuse to deal in empirical terms in deference to "sensationalism."

Host Jesse Watters noted Fauci recently announced contraction of coronavirus despite about five injections of the vaccination serum, suggesting it is fair game to ask questions as Paul has.

Watters also asked Paul about the uprising in Sri Lanka, where masses of citizens converged on the seat of government in Colombo amid shortages of energy and food due to the nation signing on to proverbial "Green New Deal"-type emissions and other requirements.

"It tells you that we should be very wary of central planning, of allowing any kind of central government to make the decisions for the entire economy," Paul said.