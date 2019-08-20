Family, colleague of missing firefighter speak out after recovered tackle box gives hope

Friends and loved ones of a Florida firefighter who disappeared with another of the bravest during a fishing trip on the Florida coast detailed on Tuesday clues that give hope the men can be found.

Stephanie McCluney said her husband, Brian McCluney, was on a regular fishing trip with his friend Justin Walker and never returned home. Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County, Virginia Fire and Rescue Department.

“We immediately called the Coast Guard and they were on it,” she told & “Fox & Friends.”

A tackle bag believed to be McCluney's was found, which his brother, Kevin McCluney, called a “bread crumb.”

“It looks like there is stuff in there that was definitely his that we can tell are his,” Kevin McCluney said. “The bag that was found was given to my brother by our late father and they would deliberately remove anything that was heavy so they would float, leaving in things that we could identify such as a fishing map that he bought at the bait shop earlier that we’ve been camping out at as kind of a headquarters. It’s definitely his stuff.”

Scott Jacobs, a colleague of Brian McCluney at the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, accompanied Stephanie and Brian on the show, and called McCluney, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, a “hero.”

“There are Marines who are with their families today because Brian was in Iraq and saved their lives,” he said.

“We need to bring him home so he can be with his family just they are with theirs,” he said.