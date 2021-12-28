Biden the 'false prophet' fails to deliver on key campaign promise: Will Cain

Will Cain slammed President Biden for failing to deliver on a key campaign promise to "shut down" COVID-19 on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday.

Fauci's defenders insist listening to him is about saving lives and we should ‘follow the science.’ If you hear someone say that run, they're not interested in science and they are certainly not interested in your life.

If it's all about saving life, why stop at COVID? Should we listen to public health bureaucrats and all of their silly recommendations? For example, … Fauci's health cult says drinking eggnog at Christmas was a mortal sin. The CDC encourages Americans to ‘avoid foods that contain raw or undercooked eggs, such as homemade Caesar salad dressing or eggnog.’ Drinking alcohol, by the way, at New Year's coming up wouldn't be allowed, either, since the CDC recommends Americans choose not to drink or drink in moderation.

False prophets like Joe Biden have asked us to sacrifice our lives so that they might deliver us from death. We sacrificed, they failed, they lied. You can see why Americans won't stand anymore for Anthony Fauci's edicts or doomsday cult. It didn't happen when the moon's aligned at Christmas, perhaps in the next quarter. The world will come to an end. It may have taken longer than expected, but Americans are waking up to this doomsday cult reality. Tony Fauci, though he'll be the last person still in the tent peddling the Kool-Aid.

