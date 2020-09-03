Facebook accused of pulling post about Kenosha gunman after declaring shooting 'mass murder'

Facebook has been accused of removing a commentator's post about Kyle Rittenhouse, the gunman in last week's deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wis., after the social media giant labeled the incident a "mass murder."

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, media analyst Mark Dice claimed that Facebook had removed a video that purportedly shows Rittenhouse offering to help a wounded protester.

Images posted by Dice purportedly showed Facebook notifying him that it doesn't allow "symbols, praise or support of dangerous individuals or organizations." Actions considered "dangerous" by Facebook included "terrorist activity," and "mass or serial murder."

Rittenhouse's case has created a media firestorm as many, including President Trump, have suggested he acted in self-defense.

"You saw the same tape as I saw," Trump said during a White House press briefing on Monday. "He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him, and it was something that we're looking at right now, and it's under investigation, but I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed but it's under investigation."

In footage obtained by The New York Times, one of the shooting victims appears to attack Rittenhouse with his skateboard. Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss has also claimed he saw Joseph Rosenbaum, the first shooting victim, pursue Rittenhouse and try to grab his gun.

However, authorities have charged Rittenhouse with homicide and a Facebook representative told The Verge last week that “We’ve designated this shooting as a mass murder and have removed the shooter’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram.”

Dice denies praising Rittenhouse, claiming that he merely stated "as a matter of fact what [the video] showed."

According to Dice, the original post read: "Newly uncovered video of Kyle Rittenhouse shows him helping an injured protester after she was struck in the foot with a projectile. In another video he told the cameraman that he'd brought a medical kit, which is the bag he was carrying. Further proving he had no malicious intent by showing up. In fact, he was there to help anyone who needed it."

Facebook did not respond to multiple requests for comment.