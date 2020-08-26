Daily Caller reporter recounts seeing Kenosha rioters pursuing suspect before deadly shooting

The Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday to recount what he saw shortly before a 17-year-old allegedly shot and killed two people and wounded a third during rioting in Kenosha, Wis. Tuesday night.

"Prior to the first shooting that I witnessed, I did see a number of individuals pursuing the 17-year-old alleged shooter -- and actually, the individual who was shot, I did see him advance on him very closely," McGinniss told host Tucker Carlson.

Footage has emerged appearing to show the suspect, who has been identified as Kyle Rittenhouse, being chased and firing on protesters while on the ground. McGinnis indicated that Rittenhouse engaged in at least one shooting incident before the one seen in the footage.

"I think that at that point, they were basically looking for whoever had a weapon on them and obviously the weapon that he had was very noticeable," McGinniss said.

Rittenhouse, a resident of Antioch, Ill., about 15 miles from Kenosha, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Townhall.com reporter Julio Rosas told the Associated Press that when the gunman stumbled, “two people jumped onto him and there was a struggle for control of his rifle. At that point during the struggle, he just began to fire multiple rounds, and that dispersed people near him.”

McGinniss claims that he spoke with Rittenhouse shortly before the alleged shootings occurred, saying the teen "actually mentioned that he was there to maintain peace in the absence of police."

In the interview, which McGinniss posted on Twitter, a young man described how it was his "job" to protect a boarded up building behind him.

"So, people are getting injured," he said, "and our job is to protect this business -- and part of my job is to also help people. If there is somebody hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle with me -- because I can protect myself, obviously."

