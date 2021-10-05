Ramaswamy: Facebook should be accountable for 'lying,' potential 'consumer fraud'

"Woke Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy argued Facebook should be held accountable if it is "lying" about consumer safeguards during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, saying it could be a case of "consumer fraud." Ramaswamy warned against making the platform responsible for potential effects on teen users saying doing so could actually make it even "more socially powerful than it is." His remarks come as a Facebook whistleblower is expected to testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday over the platform's potential impact on some young users.

FACEBOOK WHISTLEBLOWER HEARING: WHAT TO KNOW

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I'm a critic of Facebook, and I think there's a lot to criticize Facebook for, but I think we can't be sloppy about what we criticize them for and what we don't. I think that this whistleblower sounds to me a lot like a disgruntled employee who might have been fired, who's frustrated and actually throwing the kitchen sink at the company, without having actually have elevated her concerns with the company. Steals confidential data and exposes it publicly? I don't think that's the right way and the right mechanism to hold Facebook accountable.

To the contrary, I think that Facebook is lying about what they're doing. I think that makes for a pretty good case of consumer fraud - telling consumers you're doing one thing, making the world a better place, doing all the things that you're doing to safeguard consumers without actually doing it. That's what we should hold Facebook accountable for. It is their lying

