Exiled crown prince says Iranian people have 'tremendous opportunity' to topple weakened regime

The Iranian regime is weaker now than ever, and it's only a "matter of time" before it's toppled, exiled crown prince HRH Reza Pahlavi said Sunday on Fox News.

Speaking on "Sunday Morning Futures," Pahlavi said the people of Iran are exactly the "boots on the ground" needed to overthrow the terrorism-sponsoring regime that has been in place for decades, and they now have a "tremendous opportunity" to make it happen.

"It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when…" he told Maria Bartiromo, responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Iranian senior leaders are "packing their bags" in light of his country's military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, military infrastructure and more.

"The last time we spoke, I mentioned that the regime is at its weakest. As of the last three days, the regime was ten times weaker than it was two weeks ago," he added.

At this stage, Pahlavi said, the Iranian people realize the "playing field" has been more equalized for them to take action and put power back into their own hands — but they need support from the outside world.

"What they need… is solidarity from the free world to, once and for all, get rid of the problem, help Iranians overcome this regime and put an end to all the threats that this regime has been the root cause of for decades now in the region and beyond."

Pahlavi warned the free world that eliminating the regime is the only way to secure a better tomorrow, thereby abolishing the threat of nuclear terror, reducing the stress of global economic instability and lessening the loss of innocent victims.

"The Iranian people are willing to do their part. In fact, they've done this so many times with no help whatsoever, but they're willing to risk life and limb in order to finally overcome [this regime]," he said.

"Last night, people on the streets were angry, chanting death to the dictator yet again. They know who the enemy is. The regime has been giving them the slogans of ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel’ for the past four decades, and Iranians have been responding, 'They lie to us when they say it's America. Our enemy is right here,' meaning the regime."

"Fortunately, I see that more and more people, public opinion, media [outlets] and foreign governments, are finally making a clear distinction between the people of Iran and the regime, and that's key. That tells you right there that the solution is in front of your eyes. The Iranian people are your solution. Not negotiating with a regime that cannot be trusted."

