Exiled crown prince says Iranian people have 'tremendous opportunity' to topple weakened regime

Iranian people are the 'solution' and 'boots on the ground' needed to overthrow terrorism-sponsoring government, HRH Reza Pahlavi said

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Iranian regime is ten times weaker than it was two weeks ago, exiled crown prince says Video

Iranian regime is ten times weaker than it was two weeks ago, exiled crown prince says

Exiled Iranian crown prince HRH Reza Pahlavi joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to react to the Israel-Iran conflict, whether the Iranian regime can be toppled and why the Iranian people are the 'boots on the ground' needed to overthrow the regime.

The Iranian regime is weaker now than ever, and it's only a "matter of time" before it's toppled, exiled crown prince HRH Reza Pahlavi said Sunday on Fox News.

Speaking on "Sunday Morning Futures," Pahlavi said the people of Iran are exactly the "boots on the ground" needed to overthrow the terrorism-sponsoring regime that has been in place for decades, and they now have a "tremendous opportunity" to make it happen.

"It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when…" he told Maria Bartiromo, responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Iranian senior leaders are "packing their bags" in light of his country's military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, military infrastructure and more.

NETANYAHU CALLS ON IRANIAN CITIZENS TO SEIZE 'OPPORTUNITY' FOR REGIME CHANGE

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi addresses a summit in Geneva

Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi speaks at the 2025 Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy (UN Watch)

"The last time we spoke, I mentioned that the regime is at its weakest. As of the last three days, the regime was ten times weaker than it was two weeks ago," he added.

At this stage, Pahlavi said, the Iranian people realize the "playing field" has been more equalized for them to take action and put power back into their own hands — but they need support from the outside world.

"What they need… is solidarity from the free world to, once and for all, get rid of the problem, help Iranians overcome this regime and put an end to all the threats that this regime has been the root cause of for decades now in the region and beyond."

EXPERTS WARN IRAN’S NUCLEAR DOUBLE-TALK DESIGNED TO BUY TIME, UNDERMINE US PRESSURE

An apartment building that was damaged following bombings across Tehran, Iran carried out by Israel.

Residents watch a damaged apartment in Tehran, Iran, early Friday, June 13, 2025. Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Pahlavi warned the free world that eliminating the regime is the only way to secure a better tomorrow, thereby abolishing the threat of nuclear terror, reducing the stress of global economic instability and lessening the loss of innocent victims. 

"The Iranian people are willing to do their part. In fact, they've done this so many times with no help whatsoever, but they're willing to risk life and limb in order to finally overcome [this regime]," he said.

Former Israeli official vows to 'destroy' Iranian nuclear facilities Video

"Last night, people on the streets were angry, chanting death to the dictator yet again. They know who the enemy is. The regime has been giving them the slogans of ‘death to America’ and ‘death to Israel’ for the past four decades, and Iranians have been responding, 'They lie to us when they say it's America. Our enemy is right here,' meaning the regime."

"Fortunately, I see that more and more people, public opinion, media [outlets] and foreign governments, are finally making a clear distinction between the people of Iran and the regime, and that's key. That tells you right there that the solution is in front of your eyes. The Iranian people are your solution. Not negotiating with a regime that cannot be trusted."

Fox News Digital's David Rutz contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.