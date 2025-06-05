EXCLUSIVE: Group launches tip line for DOD employees to report DEI, 'woke' overreach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Point graduate and retired U.S. Army captain is launching a tip line for employees at the Department of Defense to report Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and other "woke" overreach.

"America’s military has suffered from decades of neglect and lowered fitness standards. It’s made worse by the taint of woke policies like DEI and Critical Race Theory, which pit our servicemen against one another instead of unifying them to fight as a team," Doug Truax, a retired US Army captain and 1992 West Point graduate, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Our service academies, such as West Point – of which I am a proud graduate – are indoctrinating young officers in extreme, sexualized ideologies, instead of preparing them for combat. Enough is enough."

The tip line will be part of RestoreTheMilitary.com , founded by Truax, "a project to first expose the bad actors bogging down the culture of America’s fighting forces with woke policies and corporatization, then work to reshape the military into the fighting force it needs to be," according to its website.

Reports can be made through the website , as well as a telephone hotline. They are also planning to launch similar tip lines for students and faculty at U.S. service academies.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January ending DEI in the military, saying that "these actions undermine leadership, merit, and unit cohesion, thereby eroding lethality and force readiness. They also violate Americans’ consciences by engaging in invidious race and sex discrimination."

"With www.RestoreTheMilitary.com , we want to help President Trump and Sec. Hegseth throw out the bad apples who’ve corrupted the Armed Forces," Truax said.

"But we need to go beyond de-woking the military toward what I call re-warriorizing the services," he added. "It’s time for a culture change, a top-to-bottom transformation to forge elite warriors held to the highest standards of morality and lethality."

