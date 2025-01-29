Expand / Collapse search
Secretary of Defense

Trump DoD creates task force to abolish DEI offices that 'promote systemic racism'

U.S. Service Academies to teach that America 'remains the most powerful force for good in human history'

Alexandra Koch
'No more DEI at defense department': Pete Hegseth teases Trump's upcoming orders Video

'No more DEI at defense department': Pete Hegseth teases Trump's upcoming orders

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy previews on 'The Story' President Donald Trump's upcoming executive orders for the defense department.

DEI is about to die at the DoD.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth zeroed in on the controversial programs, releasing a memorandum on Wednesday stating that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is incompatible with Department of Defense (DoD) values, and created a task force to address the abolition of the program.

Further, it outlined how the department will restore America's fighting force – citing promotion and selection reform; elimination of quotas; and prohibition of Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, and DEI.

In an executive order issued Monday, "Restoring America's Fighting Force," President Donald Trump prohibited any preference or disadvantage for an individual or group within the Armed Forces on the basis of sex, race or ethnicity. 

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth, President Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the completion of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH SAYS ‘NO MORE DEI AT DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE’: ‘NO EXCEPTIONS’

The memorandum – for senior pentagon leadership, commanders, and DoD field activity directors – noted the DoD will strive to provide merit-based, color-blind, equal opportunities for service members, but will not guarantee or strive for equal outcomes.

All decisions related to hiring, promotion, and selection of personnel for assignments will be based on merit, the needs of the department, and the individual's desires, according to the memo.

Officials created a "Restoring America's Fighting Force" Task Force to oversee the department's efforts to abolish DEI offices, boards, councils and working groups.

Department of Defense

The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WHITE HOUSE OPM ORDERS ALL DEI OFFICES TO BEGIN CLOSING BY END OF DAY WEDNESDAY

It will also eliminate any "vestiges of such offices that subvert meritocracy, perpetuate unconstitutional discrimination, and promote radical ideologies related to systemic racism and gender fluidity."

Officials also nixed any programs, elements or initiatives that were established to promote "diverse concepts," according to the memo. 

Moving forward, officials said the DoD will not consider sex, race or ethnicity when considering individuals for promotion, command or special duty.

The department will also eliminate quotas, objectives and goals that are based on those characteristics.

Midshipmen salute

Midshipmen render a salute during the commissioning and graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., May 24, 2024.

U.S. Service Academies and other defense academic institutions will "teach that America and its founding documents remain the most powerful force for good in human history," according to the memo.

Fox News Digital requested comment from the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, but did not immediately receive a response.

An initial report on progress will be provided to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USDP&R) by March 1, and a final report by June 1.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.

