Chuck Todd warns that Dems are falling into Trump’s trap, 'taking the bait' on redistricting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBC News host Chuck Todd called out Democrats on Tuesday and accused them of "taking the bait" in their response to the Republican redistricting efforts.

"They're taking the bait. They've decided the only way to fight is to act just as ruthlessly. Revenge redistricting in Illinois, New York, California. And they tell themselves it's self-defense. But in reality, it's exactly what Trump wants, to make his opponents play his illegal and immoral game by his rules in his universe," Todd said during his show, "The Chuck ToddCast."

The journalist also suggested Tuesday that the U.S. was headed toward a "cold civil war" amid the ongoing redistricting battles.

"And here we are. It's the political version of the old saying, when you get into the mud with a pig, you both get dirty and the pig likes it. Replacing, and don't give me this crap, rationalize that, you know, he's a bad mob boss, you've got to do whatever you say, 'We'll be a good mob boss.' The answer is no mob bosses at all," he said.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC ADVISOR SAYS PARTY'S RHETORIC ON REDISTRICTING IS GETTING 'A LITTLE OUT OF CONTROL'

Beto O'Rourke, a former Democratic Texas Senate candidate, called for the Democratic Party to be "ruthless" in their pursuit of power and endorsed partisan gerrymandering last month.

Todd also rejected comparisons to 1930s Germany.

"Look, I don't like the lazy comparisons to 1930s Germany. I hate the quote second civil war predictions. I'd like to believe that we're a lot better than that," he said during his podcast.

He also referenced Godwin's Law and summarized it by saying: "If you can't make your point without invoking the Nazis, then you're probably not very good at debating and making your point."

EX-NBC NEWS HOST CHUCK TODD LAMENTS DEMOCRATIC PARTY A 'COLLECTION OF PEOPLE THAT DON'T LIKE TRUMP'

Democratic lawmakers and members of the media have repeatedly compared Trump and his administration to 1930s Germany.

Todd went on to argue that it was "uncomfortable" to see mistakes being made "from the 1850s."

"But let's be honest, it's a bit uncomfortable seeing how many mistakes from the 1850s, from 1850s America or pre-war Europe in the early 1930s are happening again right here. The normalization of the unacceptable. The rationalizing of ‘just this once we’ll breach our principle.' 'Just this once we'll do this because it's in the name of something bigger and better,'" he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The founders gave us these tools to prevent this. They feared a king. They feared a united majority trampling on the rest of us. They didn't imagine leaders who would just refuse to use the tools. They didn't. They'd come back here and be appalled," Todd continued.