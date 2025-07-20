Expand / Collapse search
Beto O'Rourke calls for Democrats to be 'ruthless' in pursuit of power, backs Newsom's gerrymandering proposal

Beto O'Rourke endorses Newsom's plan to eliminate nonpartisan redistricting as Trump backs Texas proposal

By David Spector Fox News
Beto O'Rourke calls for Democrats to be 'ruthless' in pursuit of power Video

Beto O'Rourke calls for Democrats to be 'ruthless' in pursuit of power

Beto O'Rourke called for Democrats to be "ruthless" in their pursuit of power and endorsed California Gov. Gavin Newsom's efforts to enact partisan gerrymandering in his state. 

Former Texas Senate candidate and failed 2020 Democratic presidential contender Beto O’Rourke called for Democrats to be "ruthless" in their pursuit of power and endorsed partisan gerrymandering.

"We have to get serious. We have to be absolutely ruthless about getting back in power. So, yes, in California, in Illinois, in New York, wherever we have the trifecta of power, we have to use that to its absolute extent," O’Rourke told CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper.

The two were discussing a Texas proposal to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms to decrease the number of Democratic-represented districts in a process known as gerrymandering. The proposal, if adopted, could add up to five GOP-friendly congressional districts in the Lone Star State and President Trump has come out in favor of such a move. 

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke called on the Democrats to be "ruthless" in the pursuit of power.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

COURT SHUTS DOWN REDISTRICTING FIGHT IN KEY SWING STATE — HERE’S WHAT IT MEANS

In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed repealing a 2010 state law which vested the power to redraw congressional maps to a nonpartisan independent commission once every ten years and restore that function to the state legislature. Such a move, which would be difficult to pull off politically, could allow his state to establish congressional districts on a partisan basis. 

"Gov. Gavin Newsom has talked about redistricting in his state. I think it’s time we matched fire with fire," O’Rourke said when asked if he supports Newsom’s proposal. "Democrats in the past too often have been more concerned with being right than being in power. And we‘ve seen the Republicans only care about being in power regardless of what is right."

O’Rourke’s rhetoric surrounding the Democratic Party echoed remarks made by the California governor at a July press conference where he floated the idea of eliminating the independent commission.

Gavin Newsom speaking at bill signing ceremony.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called to change his state's constitution so the legislature can redraw congressional maps.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"We can act holier than thou, we can sit on the sidelines, talk about the way the world should be. Or, we can recognize the existential nature that is this moment," Newsom said.

The independent commission’s powers are enshrined in California state law, and Newsom will face an uphill battle in changing them. He has proposed two approaches toward subverting his state’s constitution. One would be for the legislature to pass a law giving itself the power to redraw congressional maps mid-decade – a move that would likely be struck down by the courts – or to put a change to the Golden State’s constitution up for referendum.

Donald Trump speaking

President Donald Trump has come out in support of a Texas proposal to redraw Congressional districts.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Texas Democrat also warned that Republican efforts to gerrymander could end up biting them in the "a—" because they run the risk of dispersing GOP voters and inadvertently putting formerly strong red districts in play. 

David Spector is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to david.spector@fox.com.