Ex-MSNBC host condemns Latino ICE agents, saying they betray 'own community' by deporting criminal migrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal podcast host and former MSNBC host Krystal Ball condemned Latino Americans serving in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during an interview on Tuesday.

Ball appeared on the "I’ve Had It" podcast, hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, where they discussed the Trump administration's immigration policies.

"I feel like one of the core sort of conservative traits is not giving a s--- about anything until it directly affects you," Ball, who hosts the political podcast "Breaking Points," said. "How many times have you heard like, "Oh, ‘now that I had this health issue or my child had this health issue, I see the problem with the healthcare system’ or ‘now that my community is affected, I see the racism and I see that this is a major problem

JASMINE CROCKETT LIKENS ICE TO 'SLAVE PATROLS,' DOWNPLAYS MIGRANT CRIME

She continued, "it has to impact them directly. I mean, talk about empathy. I mean, it's just like complete devoid of an ability to project down. ‘Okay, what could this ideology mean for me’ or ‘what is it doing to these other people’ and ‘what does that mean for their lives?’ It's just, it has to like, impact them directly before they really get what the issue is."

Co-host Jennifer Welch bought up how Ball has expressed anger at ICE as well, prompting the former MSNBC host to say that Latino ICE agents go a step further, being willing to target their own group.

"I mean that connects to this, right?" she said. "Not only do you have no moral compass - and how many times have you seen these guys, they've got their masks on so you can't see their whole face, but what you can see, it's like a brown skin tone and a dude who looks like his last name is probably like ‘Lopez’ or ‘Hernandez’ or something," she said. "It's like, what is wrong with you? Not only do you not have morality, apparently you don't have self-preservation."

TEXAS DEMOCRAT BLASTED FOR ‘BLOODY TRUMP’ COSTUME, VIOLENT RHETORIC AFTER DEADLY ICE SHOOTING

Ball then claimed that self-professed "Heritage Americans" who claim descent from America's founding settlers, do not see Latino ICE officers as legitimate Americans.

"These people hate you. They hate you. They hate your family. They hate your kids. They hate your future grandkids. They don't think you belong here," she said. "You're not a quote unquote ‘heritage American.’ You're never going to belong. And you're the one implementing the violent force against your own community. I just can't wrap my head around that."

ICE didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE