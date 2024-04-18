Young Democratic voter admits she regrets voting for Biden: 'Frankly...I'm embarrassed'

President Biden is at risk of losing votes in critical swing states from younger Democrats who are angry at his administration's support for Israel, a new report claims.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny spoke to college students in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who showed up to protest the president during his recent campaign stops where some students held "Genocide Joe" signs.

They told Zeleny they could not vote for Biden unless there was a drastic change in U.S. foreign policy.

"I do not believe so. And I do believe that many people will not be voting for Joe Biden," University of Pittsburgh PhD student Karim Safieddine told CNN.

Anna Soryal, a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, said she was surprised at how the Biden campaign was "disregarding public opinion" on the Israel war.

Soryal confessed she regretted voting for Biden in 2020 and felt ashamed about her choice.

"That was the first time I could vote in a presidential election. Frankly, I look back — I‘m embarrassed," she told CNN.

Pro-Palestinian protests have followed Biden on the campaign trail, leading liberal outlets like MSNBC to warn that he's at risk of losing progressive voters in key battleground states over the issue.

University of Wisconsin student Dahlia Saba, who helped organize a protest primary vote in Wisconsin in early April, told CNN that Biden was avoiding campaign stops at college campuses because he knew he'd be met with backlash from students.

"His policies have killed tens of thousands," she claimed.

The college student added that voters like her would not be "coerced" by the Democratic Party to stop their protests against Biden just because "another candidate is worse."

The Biden campaign responded to these criticisms in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The President believes making your voice heard and participating in our democracy is fundamental to who we are as Americans. He shares the goal for an end to the violence and a just, lasting peace in the Middle East. He's working tirelessly to that end," a spokesperson said.

A Fox News poll in March found former President Trump holds a narrow two-point lead over Biden among Pennsylvania registered voters.

This latest report follows a similar one out of Georgia last week when young Black voters expressed regrets to CNN over voting for Biden in the last election because of the war in Gaza.

"We're tired of hearing him say these things, these empty promises," a female voter remarked in that report. "We have no trust in Joe Biden."