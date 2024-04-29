James Carville mocks young voters sour on Biden, says 'F--- you' to key bloc of voters

Democratic strategist James Carville unloaded on young voters in a video posted Sunday and mocked the key voting bloc for being sour on President Biden, angrily declaring there would be "no rights left" if former President Trump wins the election.

Carville, who has been warning the Democratic Party about losing support from younger voters and specifically, young Black voters, said he heard a lot of complaints from younger voters about Biden, the oldest president to hold office.

"‘James, young voters are just not into this. It’s two candidates, one’s in their 80s, one is almost in their 80s, they’re concerned about things that Washington politicians, and you just can’t blame them for—‘ Oh, sh--. F--- you!" Carville yelled.

"Are you watching what is happening in the Supreme Court?" Carville continued.

"If you’re 26, do you see what they’re doing? First of all, they’re gonna take every right that you could possibly have away from you," he said.

Carville said the "originalists" on the Supreme Court were "illegitimate whores" and went on to argue the Supreme Court was not a legitimate branch of government.

"Don't teach anybody that the current Supreme Court has any moral or legal legitimacy. It doesn't. It's in there because of contrivements, and it's in there because of weakness and cowardice," he said.

Carville has warned that the president won't replicate the coalition he had in 2020.

"I do think that the polling has gotten a little bit better," Carville told MSNBC's Ari Melber in April. "But we’re not going to replicate the 2020 coalition. Most people think we’re going to lose Hispanic males. The young, Black males have become so disengaged from this process, and it’s happened rapidly. That’s a great concern for me."

"There will be no government left, there will be no rights left, you will live under theocracy, you’ll end up with Christian nationalism," Carville said during the Sunday video, warning against what he believes would happen if Trump wins. "But that’s all right, you little f------ 26-year-old, you don’t feel like ‘the election’s important to me. They’re not addressing the issues that I care about.'"

Carville concluded his rant with some advice for Democratic operatives.

"My advice to tell these young people to get off your motherf------ a-- and go vote because you should vote like your entire future and the entire future of this United States depends on it, because quite frankly, it does, and that’s not an exaggeration," he said.

Carville previously said the polling among younger voters was "horrifying."

"I've been very vocal about this," Carville said. "It's horrifying our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger Blacks, younger Latinos … younger people of color, particularly males."