‘Non-binary’ Biden official mocked after being fired for alleged luggage theft: ‘New pronouns are un/employed'

Conservatives on Twitter roasted former Department of Energy deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition Sam Brinton after the official was fired by the U.S. government for reportedly stealing airport luggage on multiple occasions.

Brinton, a biological male who gained notoriety for being one of the U.S. government’s first "non-binary" officials, was charged with stealing a woman’s suitcase at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in September and another at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in July.

One of the bags that Brinton was seen on surveillance footage stealing from the Las Vegas baggage claim, contained nearly $4,000 of clothing, jewelry and makeup.

BIDEN ADMIN WON'T SAY IF NON-BINARY OFFICIAL CHARGED WITH STEALING WOMAN'S LUGGAGE STILL GETTING PAID

After news of the charges went viral, a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast, "Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters."

Despite Brinton identifying as non-binary, a detective described the official as "a white male adult wearing a white T-shirt with a large rainbow-colored atomic nuclear symbol design" in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department warrant.

Twitter users found the end of Brinton’s DOE career amusing, joking that the former government worker hit a new milestone: "the first non-binary person fired by the U.S. government for theft."

The Libs of TikTok account posted some of Brinton’s most over-the-top and avant-garde photos paired with a sarcastic caption. The account tweeted, "Sam Brinton, Biden’s non-binary nuclear waste guru, has been fired after stealing luggage from 2 airports. If only there had been some warning signs…"

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza mocked Brinton, tweeting, "Is #SamBrinton the first non-binary official to be fired by the US government for theft? Since we’re keeping track of these amazing historical ‘firsts,’ I thought I would inquire about this one."

TOP HOUSE REPUBLICAN DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM BIDEN ADMIN OVER NON-BINARY NUKE OFFICIAL FACING PRISON TIME

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh offered an interesting analysis, writing, "One thing Sam Brinton proves is that our anti-bullying campaigns are misguided. We teach people to treat bizarre, freakish behavior as normal in the name of tolerance, as a result guys like Brinton feel increasingly empowered to act on their depraved compulsions without shame."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., offered his sober analysis of the ouster, tweeting, "Re. Sam Brinton, let's call it what it is: a person clearly unfit for a high-level national security role was hired because the Admin prioritizes wokeness over competence."

Author and conservative personality Nick Adams dinged Brinton, quipping, "I’m hearing Sam Brinton’s new pronouns are un/employed."

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel said, "Sam Brinton should have never been hired in the first place."

The Blaze CEO Tyler Cardon mocked Brinton, stating, "Sam Brinton is the first openly gender-fluid kleptomaniac in federal government leadership. Another historic accomplishment for the most inclusive admin in US history."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And former Trump adviser Katrina Pierson tweeted, "FINALLY! ‘Biden's non-binary nuclear waste worker Sam Brinton is OUT of their job.’ I wonder exactly where he crossed the line for this Admin."