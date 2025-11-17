Ex-BBC CEO Deborah Turness oversaw a string of media controversies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The dramatic resignation of BBC News CEO Deborah Turness is putting a spotlight on her checkered past as a top media executive.

Turness stepped down amid the growing uproar surrounding a 2024 documentary that included a misleading edit of President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 speech, prompting Trump to threaten a multibillion-dollar lawsuit.

The British chief is no stranger to controversy as she oversaw major media scandals spanning more than a decade. These are the three biggest ones:

OUTGOING BOSS INSISTS BBC ‘NOT INSTITUTIONALLY BIASED’ DESPITE STEPPING DOWN OVER TRUMP DOCUMENTARY SCANDAL

The Brian Williams scandal

Turness served as the president of NBC News during the infamous Brian Williams scandal that plagued the Peacock network in 2015.

Brian Williams, who was anchor of "NBC Nightly News," admitted to embellishing a story about coming under fire in a U.S. Army helicopter during the Iraq war in 2003. It turned out his aircraft was following the one that came under fire, forcing him to come clean on air.

An internal investigation found that Williams had made at least a half-dozen fabrications and other claims he made publicly also began facing scrutiny.

The scandal tarnished his credibility and was a deep embarrassment to NBC News and Turness. Turness placed him on a six-month unpaid suspension, and he was later demoted from the prestigious network job to become a breaking news anchor for NBC's then-sister network MSNBC.

Many staffers were reportedly irked by the way Turness handled the situation. She was later shifted to an international role at NBC News before leaving in 2021 to become the CEO of ITN. When she landed the BBC gig in 2022, the New York Post wrote that her "tumultuous tenure" at NBC was "marred" by the Williams fiasco.

BBC’s Gaza documentary

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom’s media regulator found that Turness’ BBC was in "serious breach" of its rules after it was revealed the son of a Hamas terrorist was featured in a documentary about the Israel-Gaza war.

The Office of Communications (Ofcom), an independent agency overseen by the U.K.'s Parliament, released findings from its investigation into "Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone," concluding that the BBC's "failure" in disclosing that its narrator, 13-year-old Abdullah, was the son of a prominent Hamas official was "materially misleading."

"Trust is at the heart of the relationship between a broadcaster and its audience, particularly for a public service broadcaster such as the BBC," Ofcom said. "This failing had the potential to erode the significantly high levels of trust that audiences would have placed in a BBC factual program about the Israel-Gaza war. "

The BBC accepted Ofcom's findings and issued an apology.

UK MEDIA REGULATOR FINDS BBC IN 'SERIOUS BREACH' OF RULES FOR DOCUMENTARY FEATURING SON OF HAMAS TERRORIST

The controversy began in February when it aired "Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone," which followed four young people with ages ranging from 10-24 living in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war. The film soon faced backlash after investigative journalist David Collier revealed that Abdullah was, in fact, the son of Hamas' deputy minister of agriculture.

The BBC concluded that the documentary breached its editorial standards after an internal investigation found that the BBC was unaware of Abdullah’s lineage prior to the documentary’s broadcast, but three members of the production company Hoyo Films did know that the boy’s father was a Hamas official.

TRUMP PUTS BBC ON NOTICE: RETRACT, APOLOGIZE FOR ‘FALSE, DEFAMATORY’ DOCUMENTARY OR FACE $1 BILLION LAWSUIT

The probe, however, criticized the broadcaster for not being "sufficiently proactive" with its due diligence ahead of broadcast and admonished it for a "lack of critical oversight of unanswered or partially answered questions" regarding the documentary ahead of broadcast.

The review claimed that the use of the Hamas-linked narrator did not influence the content of the film but said the inclusion of the boy was "not appropriate."

"We are owning where we have made mistakes, finding out what went wrong, acting on the findings, and we've said we're sorry," Turness told the BBC's Radio 4 at the time.

The misleading Jan. 6 edit

The latest BBC controversy began with a bombshell report from The Telegraph that featured excerpts from a whistleblower dossier compiled by Michael Prescott, a communications advisor hired by the BBC to review its editorial standards.

The whistleblower revealed that a BBC "Panorama" documentary released last year had a misleading edit of comments Trump made during a rally speech given on Jan. 6, 2021, as he protested the results of the 2020 presidential election.

LEGAL ANALYST PREDICTS TRUMP COULD WIN 'CONSIDERABLE' DAMAGES FROM BBC DOCUMENTARY LAWSUIT

The documentary omitted Trump urging his supporters to protest "peacefully" and instead spliced two separate comments made nearly an hour apart, making him appear he was calling for violence.

"We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And I'll be there with you. And we fight — we fight like hell," the documentary showed Trump saying.

In reality, Trump said, "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong." It wasn't until 54 minutes later when Trump called on his supporters to "fight like hell" for election integrity.

EX-BBC DIRECTOR GENERAL TELLS NETWORK THEY SHOULDN'T AGREE TO PAY TRUMP ANY MONEY

Turness said the "buck stops" with her and offered her resignation.

"In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down," Turness said in a statement. "While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."

"Our journalists aren't corrupt. Our journalists are hardworking people who strive for impartiality, and I will stand by their journalism," Turness later told reporters outside BBC headquarters. "There is no institutional bias. Mistakes are made."