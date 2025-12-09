Erika Kirk says late husband's final book now feels like his 'last words' to her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk completed his final book just weeks before he was shot and killed on Sept. 10 on the campus of Utah Valley University. The book is now published, but his widow Erika Kirk says she’s been taking her time reading it, calling the pages her husband’s "last words" to her.

The book, "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," outlines Kirk’s advice on how to quiet the partisan noise consuming American life. For Erika, the message now feels almost prophetic.

"I feel as if Charlie wrote this book for me. These are his last words written that were on his heart," she revealed on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Erika said her husband finished the draft in July, only weeks before he was killed. In the wake of his death, she added a foreword, saying she wants the book to serve as a "tribute to his legacy."

Erika Kirk returned to the "Fox & Friends" studio, where her husband had appeared just weeks before his murder, shown in a now-viral video with their daughter.

In the book, Charlie urges readers to keep the Sabbath, a day of rest practiced in several faiths. He explained that shutting out the world for one day allowed him to focus more on his loved ones.

"He took his time going into this, but he didn't write this because he needed to figure it out. He wrote this because it was already figured out, and he said, ‘Wow, this changed and impacted my life,’" Erika said.

She also argued that practicing the Sabbath helped her husband grow their organization and rise to national prominence. Charlie founded Turning Point USA at 18, and after his death at 31, Erika was elected its new CEO.

"If he answered every single critic and didn't stop and put his phone down and breathe and rest with the Lord, he'd get nothing done. He would not have built Turning Point USA, Turning Point Action," she said.

Erika described how they spent their Sabbath together without phones, sharing dinner at her mother’s house and talking as a family. She said those nights were centered on gratitude, rather than the outside pressures of work.

"How was your week? What were your wins? What are you grateful for? We went around the table and talked about that. And that was what was so special about our Friday nights," she recalled.

The book is now available from Winning Team Publishing and can be found at WinningPublishing.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Walmart, 45books.com and more.