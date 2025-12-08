Charlie Kirk finished final book one month before shooting, widow reveals transformation it brought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO Erika Kirk opened up about her late husband’s final book and the message he wanted people of all faiths to walk away with during a wide-ranging conversation on "Hannity" Monday.

"He did not just write this book," Kirk told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "He lived it."

An outspoken Christian who promoted civil discourse on college campuses across the country, Charlie Kirk was "fiercely proud" of his final book, according to the book’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing.

He finished what would be his final book – "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" – only one month before his assassination on Sept. 10.

His wife of four years explained why the late conservative activist and TPUSA founder urged his followers to honor the Sabbath.

"In this book, Charlie talks about how important it is – to put your phone down, engage with your family," Kirk said. "Pour into them. That’s your legacy."

Charlie’s own experience of practicing the Sabbath by spending time with his family made him a "next-level husband," Erika shared.

"At first, it started with an hour, two hours," she described. "But then once he fully incorporated it into his life, he totally elevated. He became a next-level husband, which I didn’t even think was possible because he was already so incredible to me and the babies."

Hannity, who praised Charlie as a "biblical scholar," commended the message of his friend’s book about the Sabbath.

"He talked about how that’s real rest," he began. "And that means not watching television, binge-watching. It means being present with your family. Present with God."

"Rest your brain, rest your heart," Kirk replied. "Rest your soul. We’re not machines. We’re humans, we have souls. We are here to make a difference and you can’t hear from the Lord if you’re being inundated constantly from other people trying to take your attention away from what the ultimate goal is."

"How are you able to make decisions for your family and for your company and for X, Y, Z if you are so inundated with what the enemy wants you to have?" she asked.

Kirk went on to argue there is a difference between busyness and productivity.

"We can get bogged down with to-do lists and thinking that is productivity," she began. "It’s actually not. Charlie was incredible with time management."

Charlie’s assassination put into perspective how "limited" time on Earth is, Erika added, reflecting on how "precious" time is.

"Are you going to spend that time investing into your family, investing in the eternal things that you will have in Heaven, or are you going to waste that time getting into internet debates and, you know, going down rabbit holes?" she asked.

While Kirk and Hannity further discussed the biblical roots of the Sabbath and even marriage as a covenant, Kirk stressed that readers of her husband’s book do not have to be Christian to learn something from it.

"You don’t even have to be religious," she said. "You can be a non-observing citizen and use this book to change your life."

Kirk’s final book is available for pre-order and will be available nationwide Tuesday, including at WinningPublishing.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Walmart, 45Books.com and more.