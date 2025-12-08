Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk finished final book one month before shooting, widow reveals transformation it brought

Erika Kirk tells Hannity her late husband became a 'next-level husband' after practicing the Sabbath

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
'Rest your soul': Erika Kirk talks honoring the Sabbath ahead of late husband's final book release Video

'Rest your soul': Erika Kirk talks honoring the Sabbath ahead of late husband's final book release

Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk discusses her late husband Charlie Kirk's final book 'Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life,' how the two served each other in their marriage and more on 'Hannity.'

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO Erika Kirk opened up about her late husband’s final book and the message he wanted people of all faiths to walk away with during a wide-ranging conversation on "Hannity" Monday.

"He did not just write this book," Kirk told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "He lived it."

An outspoken Christian who promoted civil discourse on college campuses across the country, Charlie Kirk was "fiercely proud" of his final book, according to the book’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing.

He finished what would be his final book – "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" – only one month before his assassination on Sept. 10.

EXCLUSIVE: CHARLIE KIRK’S FINAL BOOK BATTLES THE ‘MACHINE OF MODERN LIFE,’ URGES A RETURN TO THE SABBATH

His wife of four years explained why the late conservative activist and TPUSA founder urged his followers to honor the Sabbath.

"In this book, Charlie talks about how important it is – to put your phone down, engage with your family," Kirk said. "Pour into them. That’s your legacy."

Charlie Kirk with family on Christmas, him and wife Erika smiling at each other, holding two kids

Charile Kirk and his wife, Erika Lane Frantzve and their two children at Christmas in December 2024. (Charlie Kirk via Facebook)

Charlie’s own experience of practicing the Sabbath by spending time with his family made him a "next-level husband," Erika shared.

"At first, it started with an hour, two hours," she described. "But then once he fully incorporated it into his life, he totally elevated. He became a next-level husband, which I didn’t even think was possible because he was already so incredible to me and the babies."

CHARLIE KIRK HONORED IN JERUSALEM AS HUNDREDS GATHER, INCLUDING OFFICIALS, CLERGY AND CHRISTIANS

Hannity, who praised Charlie as a "biblical scholar," commended the message of his friend’s book about the Sabbath.

"He talked about how that’s real rest," he began. "And that means not watching television, binge-watching. It means being present with your family. Present with God."

ERIKA KIRK TO BE HONORED WITH FIRST-EVER CHARLIE KIRK LEGACY AWARD AT FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS

"Rest your brain, rest your heart," Kirk replied. "Rest your soul. We’re not machines. We’re humans, we have souls. We are here to make a difference and you can’t hear from the Lord if you’re being inundated constantly from other people trying to take your attention away from what the ultimate goal is."

Charlie Kirk and Patriot Awards crowd

The legacy of Turning Point US founder Charlie Kirk was discussed by attendees of the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"How are you able to make decisions for your family and for your company and for X, Y, Z if you are so inundated with what the enemy wants you to have?" she asked.

Kirk went on to argue there is a difference between busyness and productivity.

ERIKA KIRK RECOUNTS SEEING CHARLIE LYING IN THE HOSPITAL

"We can get bogged down with to-do lists and thinking that is productivity," she began. "It’s actually not. Charlie was incredible with time management."

Charlie’s assassination put into perspective how "limited" time on Earth is, Erika added, reflecting on how "precious" time is.

"Are you going to spend that time investing into your family, investing in the eternal things that you will have in Heaven, or are you going to waste that time getting into internet debates and, you know, going down rabbit holes?" she asked.

Erika Kirk remembers Charlie as the 'love of her life' Video

While Kirk and Hannity further discussed the biblical roots of the Sabbath and even marriage as a covenant, Kirk stressed that readers of her husband’s book do not have to be Christian to learn something from it.

"You don’t even have to be religious," she said. "You can be a non-observing citizen and use this book to change your life."

Kirk’s final book is available for pre-order and will be available nationwide Tuesday, including at WinningPublishing.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, Walmart, 45Books.com and more.

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

