Eric Trump: Dems are creating a 'smoke and mirror' distraction because 'they know they can't win'

Eric Trump said Thursday that Democrats are pursuing impeachment against President Trump as a "smoke and mirror" distraction because “they know they can’t win" in 2020.

“They see the crowds in Dallas and Minneapolis and all these places, in Pennsylvania today -- They know they can't win, Sean, that's why they do this,” the president's son said while appearing on Hannity.

“[They are] doing anything they can to create any smoke and mirror they possibly can because they know they can't win," he said. "Joe [Biden] doesn't have it, Elizabeth [Warren] doesn't have it, Bernie Sanders looks crazy."

Eric Trump said Democrats have been “embarrassed” twice already, referring to hearings with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, respectively, and thus are trying again with a “quid pro quo” angle regarding his father and Ukraine.

“Look what happened to Kavanaugh. Look what happened the embarrassment that was the Democratic Party during the Kavanaugh hearings,” Eric Trump told Hannity. “Look what happened in the Mueller hearings. That poster child went out there and he looked like an absolute buffoon. Didn't put together a sentence, very clear he didn't write the report, very clear he was getting marched around by the Democrats.”

He said Rep. Adam Schiff, D.-Calif., has been trying to impeach his father since he took his oath of office.

“He is 0-2 in terms of the Congressional hearings,” Eric Trump said, adding that Schiff compromised the case by his office having contact with the whistleblower prior to the official filing of the complaint. "He is involved in the case! He's compromised in case."

“They march these people in the little cave, they leak to their friends in the media who will publish anything they want them to say,” he said of House Democrats during the impeachment process.

Eric Trump also touted all the things his father has accomplished while much of Congress has been investigating alleged wrongdoings under the Trump administration.

“Look at the USMCA [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement], look at all of these things that can be done, whether it be health care, military, veterans, economy, more tax cuts -- all these other things my father wants to put through,” he said. “Do you know what the Congress has done? Twelve post offices. It's an absolute joke, Sean.”