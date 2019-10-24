Hillary Clinton is the 'worst loser I've ever seen,' Brian Kilmeade says

Hillary Clinton is back making headlines amid a feud with 2020 Democratic hopeful Tulsi Gabbard, and as rumors of her late entry into the presidential election make the rounds. To Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, all this suggests the losing 2016 White House hopeful hasn't moved on from her defeat.

“She’s the worst loser I’ve ever seen,” Kilmeade said Thursday on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

During the show, Perino played comments Clinton made on a podcast with former President Barack Obama aide David Plouffe, in which she predicted the outcome of the 2020 election.

HILLARY CLINTON FLOATS CONSPIRACY THAT TULSI GABBARD IS BEING 'GROOMED' BY RUSSIANS

“I think it’s going to be the same as 2016. Don’t vote for the other guy. You don’t like me. Don’t vote for the other guy, because the other guy is going to do X, Y, Z. Or the other guy did such terrible things," Clinton said on the podcast.

On "Daily Briefing," Kilmeade responded: “I just think that the more she talks, the more she says things like that, the more she marginalizes herself and makes people glad that they didn’t vote for her."

TULSI GABBARD SLAMS CRITICS DURING DEBATE OVER 'DESPICABLE' 'SMEARS' OVER SYRIA, RUSSIA

Furthermore, Clinton floated a conspiracy theory that the Russians are “grooming” Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard to be a third-party candidate in 2020, while claiming the 2016 Green Party nominee Jill Stein is "also" a Russian asset.

Appearing on Plouffe’s “Campaign HQ” podcast, Clinton did not mention Gabbard by name, though Plouffe ended the podcast by noting Clinton’s “belief that Tulsi Gabbard is going to be a third-party candidate propped up by Trump and the Russians.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“How you lose defines who you are, and it really reflects poorly on her,” Kilmeade said of Clinton.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.