Sen. Lindsey Graham: Every American should be bothered by what Democrats are doing to Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham, after introducing a resolution to condemn the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on Thursday, called the process a “shadow substitute after the transparent process was shot down.”

“I’ve got 46 U.S. senators saying the process is wrong, flawed, lacking due process,” Graham, R.-S.C., said, appearing on “The Story with Martha MacCallum. “

"All I'm asking is to give President Trump the same rights that Nixon and Clinton had. The ability to defend yourself. How would you like to be accused of something nobody will tell you who the witness is?"

He wondered aloud who the whistleblower is who's raised concerns about President Trump's interactions with Ukraine, and what that person's biases might be.

“Every American should be bothered by what they’re doing,” said Graham, emphasizing that the way Democrats are handling the impeachment inquiry thus far, with interviews occurring behind closed doors, is “un-American” and leaves Trump unable to confront his accusers.

He noted that House Democrats revealed the 15-page opening statement of the testimony of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, who reportedly backed up notions of a quid pro quo tying Ukraine military aid to that nation's willingness to investigate potential political Trump rival Joe Biden. But, he said, they did not share key answers to cross-examination of Taylor’s credibility.

“They don't share with you questions like, have you ever met President Trump? Do you know personally there was a quid pro quo? How do you explain the fact that the president of Ukraine denies there was a quid pro quo?”

“In October of 1998, the House as a whole voted to open up an inquiry. We had 31 Democrats on record authorizing the House to hold hearings. We did have depositions. President Clinton was included completely,” said Graham. “The bottom line is, you can have depositions outside the public but the entire impeachment process was in public.”

MacCallum said that Graham had said multiple times that he wasn’t making a judgment on whether the president did anything wrong.

To that, Graham said the opposite is true, and that he doesn't believe the president did anything wrong.

“A quid pro quo means if you do something for me I will do something for you. It's kind of a threat. The president of the Ukraine has said he was not threatened by President Trump regarding conducting an investigation tied to accepting military aid at the time of the [July 25] phone call. They didn't even know that it was suspended,” Graham explained.

“This is a bunch of B.S. and I am standing up for due process against a kangaroo court in the House -- and I hope all Republicans will help me.”