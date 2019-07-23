Eric Swalwell: Democrats plan to 'keep it simple' with Mueller hearing, won't go 'outside of the written report'

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., previewed what he expects from Robert Mueller's upcoming testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, saying he thinks the former FBI director will stick to what's inside his written report.

"Keep it simple. Actually, I don’t think we have to go too far outside of the written report," he said on "Outnumbered Overtime."

"In the written report you'll see that the Russians attacked our democracy in favor of candidate Trump. Candidate Trump and his team welcomed the help, asked them to hack more emails, and when he became president and an investigation was launched, he obstructed it"

Swalwell said it will benefit the American people to tune into the hearing because having Mueller read directly from his notes will lend a sense of legitimacy to the otherwise sordid affair.

"They get this report authenticated by the person who conducted the investigation," he said. "It’s one thing for me to say it, it’s another thing for a Republican to rebut what I say. But when you have the person who conducted hundreds of witness interviews, reviewed thousands of pages of evidence, and that person sets the table and lays it out, I think that gives it the ultimate form of credibility."

The California Democrat assumed most people know nothing about Mueller's final findings, and said the hearing will offer everyday Americans the opportunity to hear the former special counsel's voice and make up their minds.

"Most Americans, like the people I grew up with and see on the weekends when I go home, they're taking their kids to school, they're going to work, feeding their family... For most people, tomorrow will be the first time they ever hear Bob Mueller’s voice," he said. "And so we can’t just assume most Americans know what happened. We have to, I would say, frame this in a way that they're learning for the first time from someone who had a front-row seat to all of these witnesses."

Swalwell also addressed a comment by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., claiming public opinion will not be swayed by Mueller's testimony.

"Senator Graham is spending too much time in Washington and on the golf courses with Donald Trump. I’ve spent a lot of time across America and people want to learn more," he replied.

"We treasure our right to vote and have a say in these elections. And we're offended when anyone tries to take that right away. Whether the Russians ultimately affected the outcome or not, they wanted to. And so I think what we'll walk away with here is that, yes, it was offensive with the Russians did, the way the Trump team received the help, but we are just as vulnerable today as we were back in 2016. So we should all, Republicans and Democrats, do something about that."