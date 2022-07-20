Eric Adams realizing NYC is at epicenter of criminal justice 'disaster,' says Fraternal Order of Police VP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fraternal Order of Police national vice president Joe Gamaldi said the soft-on-crime justice system is hurting U.S. cities on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday. Gamaldi criticized the "failed social experiment" after New York City Mayor Eric Adams admitted there is now an "atmosphere" where criminals are not being held accountable.

DEFUNDING POLICE, VILIFYING THEM ‘AT EVERY TURN’ CONTRIBUTING TO OFFICER SUICIDES, EXPERTS SAY

JOE GAMALDI: Well, it's certainly refreshing to hear him say that because New York City is at the epicenter of the disaster that is the revolving door criminal justice system. Robberies are up 39%. Felony assaults, which are shooting or stabbing someone, is up 19%. Rapes are up 11%. And every single one of those statistics is a victim traumatized for life. You've got politicians in New York and across this nation who basically submitted citizens to a failed social experiment. And it has been a complete disaster. And they had no statistical data or studies to back it up. They just did it. And you know what? They played with people's lives, and they lost. And the perverse thing is, they're not reversing course and stopping these things. They also know that violent crime is disproportionately impacting our minority communities to the tune of 12 times the homicide rate for Black Americans compared to everyone else, and they still won't stop. I lay the pain and suffering and the trauma of these victims and these families directly at their feet.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: