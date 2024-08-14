Tim Walz has 'never seen a California or net-zero energy policy' he didn't like: Energy analyst

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., as vice president would aim to turn the country into California through a disastrous energy agenda, energy policy analyst Isaac Orr warned.

"The big thing for everyone in the country to know about Tim Walz's energy policy is that he has never seen a California or net-zero energy policy that he hasn't tried to implement in the state of Minnesota. And one of his classic moves is to propose something that's more of a moderate, liberal but not far left, progressive policy. But then, at his first opportunity, he lurches to the left and enacts that policy," Orr told Fox News Digital.

Orr currently works as the founder and vice president of research in Always On Energy Research (AOER), a new energy think tank to analyze and promote the most efficient and affordable energy systems for the country.

The group’s extensive research on Walz since he became Kamala Harris’ running mate found his past energy policies such as a carbon-free mandate by 2040 or a 70% gas tax increase are far from the moderate Midwestern image he portrays himself to be.

THE HARRIS-WALZ ENERGY AGENDA: HIGHER PRICES, FEWER AUTOMOTIVE CHOICES

"Gov. Walz has been portrayed as this kind of friend to Middle America, the Midwest, upper Midwest governor. And the problem is the policies that he has implemented have made their lives much harder. When you increase the gas tax, that hits rural people the most because they drive the furthest to get to the grocery store, get to work, pick their kids up from school," Orr said.

Orr noted ironically how some of Walz’s other policies, such as blocking the replacement of an oil pipeline, actually eliminate "the types of jobs that the American Dream was built on" for middle America.

"I think that the Harris campaign is going to try and hide that unfortunate reality as much as possible, but the policies that Gov. Walz has implemented are the exact opposite of the image that they're trying to portray of him as a friend of Midwestern America," he said.

Though other issues like Walz’s military record have taken more of the spotlight, Orr hopes both Walz and Harris’ energy record will get more focus as the election draws closer.

"I think energy policy should be a major focus of this election, because energy is the invisible ingredient in everything. You can't make anything without energy. The dictionary definition of energy is the ability to do work. And if you make energy more expensive or less reliable, you make everything else more expensive and everything else less reliable," Orr said.

WHO IS TIM WALZ? FOX NATION TAKES A DEEP DIVE INTO THE LIFE AND POLITICAL CAREER OF KAMALA HARRIS' VP PICK

He added, "The problem here is if the Harris-Walz administration is able to enact more EPA regulations, their goal is to make the entire country look like California or make the entire country look like New York. And that is going to be a killer for our economy. And it should absolutely be front and center in this election."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP