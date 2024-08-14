Viral montage shows Tim Walz falsely being identified as retired 'command sergeant major' over a dozen times

A viral video showing Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz put a spotlight on his decades-long falsehood that he's a "retired command sergeant major."

Since being tapped as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Walz's military service record has faced intense scrutiny in the media. The 24-year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard repeatedly referred to himself as a "retired command sergeant major." But according to the Minnesota National Guard, while Walz served as command sergeant major, "He retired as a Master Sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy."

But that didn't stop him from either identifying himself as a "retired command sergeant major" or allowing others to call him that without correction.

A two-and-a-half minute montage posted Tuesday on X by NOVA Campaigns showed Walz's falsified ranking a whopping 16 times since 2006, several of them from the Minnesota governor himself.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN MANIPULATED HEADLINES OF NEWS STORIES INJECTING PRO-KAMALA SPIN IN GOOGLE ADS

An old Walz campaign ad tells viewers "Tim Walz is one of those everyday people; coach to the state champs, teacher of the year, command sergeant major."

In another clip, Walz touted himself as being "the highest ranking enlisted personnel to ever serve in Congress."

"Oh good," an interviewer said in the exchange. "What rank was that?"

"Command sergeant major," Walz quickly replied.

VIDEO SHOWS WALZ PRAISING CONTROVERSIAL MUSLIM CLERIC HARRIS CAMPAIGN SAID HE HAD ‘NO RELATIONSHIP WITH’

The compilation video was quickly shared among Walz's critics.

"This is textbook Stolen Valor," Minnesota GOP strategist Dustin Grage reacted.

VANCE FIRES BACK AT 'DISGUSTING' CNN ANCHOR SUGGESTING HIS MILITARY SERVICE WAS EMBELLISHED AMID WALZ DISPUTE

"If @JDVance had one instance stolen valor this egregious, it's all the mainstream media would talk about it. @GovTimWalz stole valor repeatedly for nearly 20 years and the press wants to move on. No way," Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks said.

Last week, the Harris campaign changed the language in Walz's bio on their website after the dust-up. The biography initially said Walz was a "retired Command Sergeant Major," but was then updated to say he "served as a command sergeant major."

Walz has also been facing scrutiny over the timing of his retirement as he's accused of dodging deployment to Iraq, failing to correct those who incorrectly say he served in Afghanistan as well as his past assertion that he carried weapons of war "in war," which the Harris campaign alleged he "misspoke."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In his 24 years of service, the Governor carried, fired and trained others to use weapons of war innumerable times. Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country – in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way," the Harris campaign said in a statement.