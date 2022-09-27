Emily Compagno blasts excessive force in pro-life activist's arrest: 'Clear weaponization' of FACE Act

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno called out the FBI for its "absolute over-show" of force when arresting pro-life advocate Mark Houck and highlighted the inconsistent use of force against pro-choice activists. Compagno said Tuesday that Attorney General Garland should answer for the lack of charges against people who vandalized pro-life centers and engaged in violence in the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

ZERO ARRESTS IN AT LEAST 17 JANE'S REVENGE ATTACKS ON PRO-LIFE ORGANIZATIONS

EMILY COMPAGNO: How are Americans supposed to accept this? That this is how the FBI is utilized, and this is how the FACE Act is utilized? Unfortunately, I've seen this a lot in my career, which is the absolute over-show of force in situations like this. It's totally unnecessary. And the FBI says, 'well, it's according to our standards and practices.' This is pursuant to an arrest warrant, but it doesn't have to be that way. … Here's what else is unconscionable. Since the leak of the SCOTUS opinion on May 3rd, we've had, one group reports, over 104 instances of extremist violence against pregnancy resource centers and pro-life activists. Just last week we reported an 83-year-old woman was shot because she was engaging in pro-life activism. And yet, how many instances have we seen of the FACE Act being used to prosecute against them or just any charge? Zero. … Senator Hawley calls it an epidemic of violence against pro-life advocates. And he is calling on the attorney general to testify in front of Congress. He says, answer for it. Answer for those lack of charges, answer for this selective use of the FACE Act and the clear political weaponization of it against a totally harmless, nonviolent man who was arrested in front of his seven children with the guns drawn, according to their reports, at seven in the morning.

