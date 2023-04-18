Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Elon Musk hints at lawsuit against AI giant OpenAI: 'Wait for it'

Musk has warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Elon Musk signs letter calling for pause of AI development  Video

Elon Musk signs letter calling for pause of AI development 

Internet Accountability Project founder and President Mike Davis says he agrees with Elon Musk’s move to pause artificial intelligence development, saying top tech companies are ‘monopolies’ with ‘too much power.’

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk appeared to suggest that would sue OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in a viral tweet Tuesday. 

Musk was responding to a post from podcast host Benny Johnson that asked whether Musk would "sue Open AI for defrauding" him. 

"Wait for it …" Musk tweeted back, sparking speculation online that the billionaire would take a swing at OpenAI, an artificial intelligence powerhouse based out of San Francisco. 

Elon Musk discusses the dangers of AI in an interview with Fox News Tucker Carlson

Elon Musk discusses the dangers of AI in an interview with Fox News Tucker Carlson (Fox News)

Musk recently gave an interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson during which he warned that AI could cause "civilization destruction." 

The billionaire also made headlines after a business-incorporation document was filed in March under Musk's name for a new company called X.AI Corp. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.