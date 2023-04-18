Elon Musk hints at lawsuit against AI giant OpenAI: 'Wait for it'

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk appeared to suggest that would sue OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, in a viral tweet Tuesday.

Musk was responding to a post from podcast host Benny Johnson that asked whether Musk would "sue Open AI for defrauding" him.

"Wait for it …" Musk tweeted back, sparking speculation online that the billionaire would take a swing at OpenAI, an artificial intelligence powerhouse based out of San Francisco.

Musk recently gave an interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson during which he warned that AI could cause "civilization destruction."

The billionaire also made headlines after a business-incorporation document was filed in March under Musk's name for a new company called X.AI Corp.