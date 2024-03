Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., praised Elon Musk Wednesday for spotlighting Democrats' united opposition to his proposed amendment aimed at stopping the Biden administration from using federal funds to charter flights for illegal immigrants.

"This is insane!" Musk wrote in an X post showing Hagerty's Senate floor speech that amassed nearly 40 million views.

Hagerty, weighing in Wednesday on "America's Newsroom," said he was "shocked" that Democrats overwhelmingly voted against the measure, arguing the dead-of-night vote was done in an effort to make sure "no one would see" what happened.

"The Democrats are being outed," he said.

"Chuck Schumer tried everything he could to block this until the very dead of night. We ran right up to basically a government shutdown before he finally capitulated and said, 'Okay, we'll put it on the floor.' But I didn't get it onto the floor until the middle of the night, perhaps 1:30 in the morning when the vote went down.

"I think they thought no one would see that every Democrat voted to fly illegal migrants in here from countries like Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia on taxpayer funds, using charter flights, flying them over our border and putting them into the interior of America."

Republicans have previously called on the Biden administration to terminate the controversial flight program that has reportedly ushered approximately 320,000 illegal immigrants into multiple cities across the U.S.

Democrats' support for keeping the program alive, as evidenced by the vote, had Hagerty in a state of disbelief.

"I was shocked. That was a terrible vote for them to take," he said, responding to host Dana Perino's question about how Democrats in closely contested Senate races will explain their position.

Hagerty, meanwhile, suggested Democrats' support for lax border policies is for eventual political gain, alleging they seek to count illegal immigrants in the Census, which is used to determine how many House seats each state receives.

"The motive behind the crime at our border is the ability to count these illegal migrants in the population, so they can hang onto their congressional districts and expand their electoral power," he told Perino and Bill Hemmer.