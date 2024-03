Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A group of House Republicans fired off a pointed letter to the Biden administration, calling for the president to "immediately terminate" a program that has flown in more than 320,000 migrants into the U.S.

"We write today to express our grave concerns over the Biden administration’s actions to fly approximately 320,000 illegal immigrants from Latin American airports to 43 cities across the United States," the letter from Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting director Troy Miller said. "These secretive flights have compounded the effects of the already historic crisis at the Southern Border."

Fry was joined by 22 GOP lawmakers to demand answers about the continued crisis on the southern border.

"We urge you to provide Congress and the American people with information as to where these illegal immigrants have been deposited into the country and immediately terminate this practice," Fry said.

Fry cited a report by the Center for Immigration Studies that revealed how CBP has allowed "secret flights" to transport illegal aliens from Latin America to communities across the U.S.

"The Biden administration’s usage of the CBP One mobile application has exasperated this deposit of illegal immigrants in our country," Fry wrote.

The southern border crisis recently culminated in the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, who was brutally murdered by an illegal migrant.

"The recent murder of Laken Riley by an illegal immigrant highlights the senseless and destructive policies put in place by the Biden administration," Fry said. "The American people cannot afford more tragedies due to immigrants entering our country illegally."

The South Carolina representative noted that under Biden's presidency, 340 individuals who were stopped at the Southern Border in 2023 were on the terrorist watchlist.

Fry noted that in the Fiscal Year 2024, there had already been 58 people whose names appeared on the terrorist watchlist.

"We are concerned that there could be additional illegal immigrants on the terrorist watch list who could be flown into cities across the United States," Fry said.

In the letter, Fry demanded that the Biden administration provide details on the locations that the illegal migrants were flown to and the cost to taxpayers:

1. What prompted this practice of flying illegal immigrants into the United States from Latin America?

2. What airports were illegal immigrants flown into between the dates of January 20, 2021, and March 8, 2024?

3. On what dates did these flights occur?

4. What nations were these illegal immigrants from who came to the United States on these flights?

5. What was the total cost of these flights?

6. Who within CBP is responsible for overseeing this program?

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, said that the Biden administration is "exploiting" the CBP One app and bringing "unvetted" migrants into the U.S.

"Joe Biden, his impeached DHS Secretary Mayorkas, and his other White House cronies are exploiting the CBP One app and every other loophole in existence to sneak unvetted illegals into the nation by the hundreds of thousands," Babin said. "We will not stand idly by and watch as this reckless president unravels our national security and endangers the American people."

Illegal immigration has skyrocketed in recent years.

According to a report from the House Republicans, since Biden took office in 2020, there have been 8.7 million illegal crossings nationwide.

Since the start of the Fiscal Year 2024, there have been over 1 million illegal immigrant encounters.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.