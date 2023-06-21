Elon Musk says 'cis' and 'cisgender' are considered slurs on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Wednesday that the terms "cis" and "cisgender" are considered slurs on the platform.

"Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing account to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions," Musk tweeted. "The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform."

Musk's statement was made in response to a tweet from cultural commentator, James Esses, who claimed to be the target of activists on the platform.

Esses post to Twitter about the "cis" term went viral on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me ‘cissy’ and telling me that I am ‘cis’ 'whether or not I like it,'" Esses wrote on Twitter. "Just imagine if the roles were reversed."

DESANTIS CAMPAIGN, ELON MUSK TEAR INTO BIDEN WHITE HOUSE OVER LGBTQ-THEMED TWEET ABOUT ‘OUR KIDS’

Musk's decision prompted the two terms to trend on Twitter and Esses thanked Musk for "standing up for reality."

Popular Twitter account, The Rabbit Hole, polled users on whether "cis" is a slur to which 78.2% of accounts responded "Yes."

"People overwhelmingly reject this obvious slur that bigots are trying to impose," Musk tweeted in response.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

ELON MUSK REBUKES BIDEN FOR CLAIMING THAT LGBTQI+ KIDS ARE ‘ALL OUR KIDS’: ‘NOT YOUR KIDS’

Journalist and cultural commentator, Genevieve Gluck, pointed out the word "cisgender" was coined by German sexologist Volkmar Sigusch, who believed "the sensuality that spontaneously unfolds between a child and an adult is something wonderful" and claimed "there's nothing wrong with pedophilia" or exposing children to pornography.

"Yup, the contemptible creep that manufactured the term ‘cis’ has serious problems," Musk responded. "Ignore him."

JOE ROGAN, ELON MUSK CHALLENGE SCIENTIST TO DEBATE ROBERT KENNEDY JR. ON VACCINES, SETTING OFF FIRESTORM

One user asked if they would be allowed to refer to themselves as "cis" to which Musk said to "call yourself anything you want."

Twitter currently defines a slur as language that "intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category."